Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: release date, news and what we expect from the new wireless earbuds

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy – so good were they on their arrival in 2020 that they won a What Hi-Fi? Award that very year. And now, their long-awaited successor is on the horizon.

The Momentum 2 are two years old, which is about the average lifespan for a model of true wireless earbuds nowadays. Sennheiser has said the new pair – likely called the Momentum True Wireless 3 – will be unveiled in April, but didn't give any more details.

Still, we can make some educated guesses as to what's in store, and how we'd like them to shape up in order to topple the class-leading competition (namely the Sony WF-1000XM4)...

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The big news is: the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 have a release date! Well, a release month. During the media briefing of its new IE 600 earbuds in March, the German firm announced the new Momentums are due to be unveiled in April – just over two years since the Momentum 2.

Sadly we don't have a more specific date than that, but at least we don't have long to wait. We'll bring you any further Momentum True Wireless 3 release date news as soon as we have it.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: what will they cost?

How much can we expect the Momentum True Wireless 3 to cost? The short answer is: a fair bit. The original Momentum and Momentum 2 both launched as premium pairs, and that looks set to continue with the third iteration. As such, we would expect a price tag similar to their predecessor's – £279 ($299, AU$499).

That's slightly higher than the launch price of some of the best wireless earbuds around, including the Sony WF-1000XM4 (£250, $280, AU$450), Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (£249, $280, AU$399) and the Apple AirPods Pro (£249, $249, AU$399). These pairs can now be picked up for less, as can the existing Momentums (see below) – so now is a good time to shop if you aren't prepared to stretch to the likely price of the new Momentum True Wireless 3.

Our pick of the best wireless earbuds deals around

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: noise cancellation

(Image credit: Sony)

Understandably, Sennheiser hasn't revealed any concrete details about the Momentum True Wireless 3 – if it had, there wouldn't be much to say at the launch! All it said at the teaser announcement was that the headphones will offer "remarkable sound, advanced ANC and a new innovative design".

That isn't much to go on, but it does spell out improvements across the board. Sennheiser has been consistent in offering decent leaps in sound quality from one generation to the next, so there's no reason to believe it won't make sonic headway here too. That would certainly make it one of the (if not the) best sounding true wireless earbuds out there.

And then there's noise cancellation. Whereas a couple of years ago ANC was reserved for high-end wireless earbuds, now it's standard even on cut-price models like the Earfun Air Pro, so we would expect more than just bog-standard world-silencing skills.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 pack a Transparency mode, which lets in some ambient noise to make you more aware of your surroundings. But even this is now standard fare for the pricier pairs around. No, Sennheiser will have to go further if it wants to impress.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 (pictured above), for example, feature a Speak to Chat function, which detects when you're talking and lowers the volume of whatever you're listening to. Meanwhile, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds take things up a notch with a staggering 11 levels of noise cancellation, ranging from 0 (off) to 10 (maximum).

If the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are going to stand out in this regard, they'll need to do something pretty special.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: design and features

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Now, that design. Sennheiser has said it'll be "new and innovative". But what exactly does that mean? It's difficult to tell, but the world of wireless earbuds has seen some interesting design innovations of late.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 arrived as smaller and less bulkier versions of their predecessors, and the result was an earbud design that was lightweight and comfortable. We would be completely fine with Sennheiser sticking to this winning formula, even if it doesn't scream innovation.

Perhaps the most striking design innovation in this space of late has been from Sony. Its LinkBuds are an entirely new style of earbud, one with openness at their core. Instead of a tip protruding from the earbuds, they have a circular section with a hole in the middle – it looks a bit like a smoothed-off Polo Mint (or Life Saver for our American friends). The idea is to hear the outside world, hence the lack of ANC.

Now, we're not saying Sennheiser should go down this route. In fact, we're sure it won't, seeing as it has already confirmed ANC will feature as part of the Momentum True Wireless 3. But it shows how much has changed in the market since the Momentum True Wireless 2 made their debut.

Battery life has also come on leaps and bounds in the market. The True Wireless 2 pack seven hours from the buds and another 21 hours from the charging case. That has since been bested by the supreme Sony WF-1000XM4, which boast eight hours and 24 hours respectively. These both pale into insignificance compared to the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus, which pack a staggering 45 hours of total battery life (though they do lack ANC).

We would expect Sennheiser to get close to the XM4's 32-hour figure, if not better it.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 vs Momentum True Wireless 2

Wireless earbuds have come a long way since the True Wireless 2 launched in 2020. Today's models offer longer battery lifespans, better sound quality and more advanced noise cancellation – and at lower prices than ever.

With the squeeze coming from the budget and mid-range models that offer a lot of features previously reserved for the high-end, and considering Sony, Bose and Apple compete at the premium end of the market, Sennheiser has a lot to do to make a splash. Is it up to the task? We'll find out next month.

MORE:

Want over-ears? Take a look at the best wireless headphones you can buy

Read our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review

And our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review

Sony WF-1000XM4 vs WF-1000XM3: which are better?

Read our guide to the best in-ear headphones