PSG vs Nice live stream and how to watch Coupe de France 2022 Round of 16, team news

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice is the Coupe de France Round of 16 match that has simply come too early in France's domestic cup competition – at least for these two teams who occupy the top spots in the league as well. While hosts PSG have the points, it's Nice who carries the current form. Will that be enough to get a result at the Parc des Princes? Make sure you know how to watch a PSG vs Nice free live stream from anywhere using a VPN.

The team news is in and both Donnarumma and Leo Messi return to a PSG side full of chances for fringe players. Draxler and Herrera both get starts. Mbappe is on the bench.

PSG vs Nice live stream Date: 8.15pm GMT, 31st January 2022 Venue: Parc des Princes FREE streams: Mola TV | France TV Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Current champions PSG are in a bit of a personnel pickle but, with an 11-point gap between them and second-placed Nice in the league, the Coupe de France seems oddly like the priority tonight.

Wijnaldum and Neymar are injured while Achraf Hakimi, Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye are still over at the Africa Cup of Nations. Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Keylor Navas and Marquinhos may not feature either having spent the weekend on international duty in the Americas.

Instead, this is a chance for fringe players such as to impress manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Nice, on the other hand, have a full roster of players at their disposal. There are no injury concerns and all players have returned from AFCON 2022. Opportunity knocks. Make sure you know how to watch a Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice live stream from anywhere.

PSG vs Nice free live stream

(Image credit: Caroline et Louis VOLANT - https://www.flickr.com/photos/27048731@N03/33325066211/)

In the UK, Mola TV has the rights to show the Coupe de France clash between PSG and Nice. The good news is that it's free to watch to anyone in the UK.

Those in France can enjoy the coverage on France 3 for the full programme and French commentary. It's also available to watch free online on the France TV player.

Remember to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when travelling overseas.

Watch PSG vs Nice from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Coupe de France rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?

USA: watch a PSG vs Nice live stream

beIN Sports also has the rights to show the Coupe de France in the US and that includes PSG vs Nice.

Subscription prices depend on your cable provider, but cord cutters can tune into beIN Sports via fuboTV and Sling. Better still, Sling is offering new users a free 3-day trial so you can try before you buy.

PSG vs Nice live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

If you're in Australia, it's beIn sports that has the rights to Coupe de France fixtures. You can sign up direct for $20 per month but a better deal is to go with Kayo Sports ($25/month) which brings access to all the beIn Sports channels plus a wealth of other sporting events. There's a 14-day free trial to Kayo Sports, so you can take a look for yourself.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

