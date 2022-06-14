Netherlands vs Wales live stream and how to watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League for free

If you think something seems a bit familiar about Wales' trip to Rotterdam to face the Netherlands then you'd be right. Six days after the Dutch emerged victorious on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Nations League with a 2-1 win in Cardiff, the reverse fixture at Feyenoord's De Kuip stadium will (finally) end this gruelling season for football's elite. The game kicks off at 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET) on Tuesday 14th June and is free-to-air in both the UK and USA. Make sure you know how to watch a Netherlands vs Wales live stream for free wherever you are.

The Dutchmen are flying again, with irascible coach Louis van Gaal bringing a sense of intensity and traditional progressive Oranje values to the side since returning last August for his third spell in charge of his country.

Kicking off their UEFA Nations League campaign with a fine 4-1 win against neighbours Belgium, the Netherlands proved that they're about more than just Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay by making 11 changes in beating Wales six days ago. Though a 2-2 draw with Poland at the weekend came as something of a surprise, the fact Van Gaal's side recovered from 2-0 down to get get a point with two goals in three second-half minutes from Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries shows the desire that exists in the squad. It could be that Van Gaal will shuffle his pack once again.

Wales may have preferred to start their Nations League campaign in better form than two defeats and a draw, but there was realistically only one goal from this international break – qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

The post-Ukraine hangover is understandable but with squad places up for grabs in Qatar, the Dragons will be determined to get back to winning ways. Though the first-choice XI is well established, Brennan Johnson was excellent against the Netherlands last week and scored a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Belgium on Saturday. Tuesday represents a good examination of where Wales are and how they can improve going into their biggest tournament in more than six decades.

The big match kicks off at 7:45pm BST Tuesday 14th June, at De Kuip, Rotterdam. Follow our guide on how to watch a Netherlands vs Wales live stream for free from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Netherlands vs Wales free live stream

Wales fans in the UK can watch a Netherlands vs Wales free live stream on S4C (opens in new tab), which is now home to all of the national team's Nations League clashes.



UEFA Nations League football fans in the US and Canada can watch a Netherlands vs Wales live stream for free too on Fox Sports, via the Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab). Away from home?

UK: Netherlands vs Wales live stream

S4C has the exclusive rights to show Netherlands vs Wales and the rest of Wales's UEFA Nations League games live in the UK. It's also the new home for all of the Dragons' European qualifiers.

S4C is available on Freeview in Wales and via Sky (channel 134), Freesat (channel 120) and Virgin TV (channel 166) in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Wales vs Netherlands is also available online via S4C Clic (opens in new tab), which has apps for iOS and Android.

Commentary is in Welsh but English subtitles are available, while a limited number of sports broadcasts also offer English commentary via the red button.

S4C is free for anyone with a TV licence, but it's ONLY available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

Australia: Netherlands vs Wales live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Netherlands vs Wales, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans down under.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Netherlands vs Wales live stream on DAZN

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Austria, Germany, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 4

All games kick off at 7:45pm BST unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 14th June

GROUP D1

Moldova vs Andorra 5pm

Liechtenstein vs Latvia

GROUP A3

England vs Hungary

Germany vs Italy

GROUP A4

Netherlands vs Wales

Poland vs Belgium

GROUP B1

Armenia vs Scotland 5pm

Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland

GROUP B3

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland

Romania vs Montenegro

GROUP C1

Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands

Turkey vs Lithuania