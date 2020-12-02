Mulan hits general release on Disney Plus

The live-action remake of Mulan will be available for all to stream as part of their standard Disney Plus subscription from Friday. The film landed on Disney Plus as the first piece of Premier Access content back in September but it's now ready for a more general release.

Up until now, people wanting to watch Mulan have required both the Disney Plus subscription and the extra £19.99 ($29.99, AU$34.99) that Premier Access cost. If you've managed to hold out so far, then your patience has been rewarded.

Sadly, there's no Disney Plus free trial at present but one month of Disney Plus is just £5.99 in the UK, $6.99 in the US, $6.99 in Canada and $8.99 in Australia with no long-term commitment. There's also an excellent deal in the US where you can get Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney Plus all for a bargain $12.99 per month.

Incredible US deal Disney Plus, Hulu & ESPN+ $12.99 per month

Get access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ with this incredible triple-threat saving which offers $5.98 monthly discount which will certainly add up over the year. Bargain.View Deal

Disney Plus streaming service £5.99/month or £59.99/year

Get access to Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars content, with classic and new shows coming online every day – including Star Wars, The Simpsons, Hamilton and Mulan. View Deal

Mulan is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1998 animated feature film. It's based on the Chinese folklore's The Ballad of Mulan, and tells the story of the eponymous Hua Mulan (Liu Yifei), who impersonates a man in order to take her father's place in the Imperial Army.

You can watch Mulan, Hamilton and the rest of the Disney Plus catalogue on any of these compatible devices. The Disney Plus app is available on a range of TVs, phones and streaming devices, including iPhones, iPads, the iPod Touch and Apple TV, Android phones, Android TVs, Chromecast devices, Xbox One, PlayStation4, Roku streaming players, Now TV's Smart Stick (take note here: Disney Plus isn't available on any Now TV daily or weekly TV pass) and Roku TVs. Disney Plus can also be found on the Sky Q platform.

Providing you have a TV or home cinema set-up that is compatible with 4K, Dolby Vision HDR (or HDR10) and Dolby Atmos, you'll be able to watch much of this in the very best possible way.

MORE:

Here's how to watch Disney Plus on Sky Q (and get the best experience)

8 ways to support your favourite bands and artists until venues reopen

10 of the best musical soundtracks to test your speakers