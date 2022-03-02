Liverpool vs Norwich live stream: how to watch the FA Cup for free and on TV

Liverpool have got the taste for trophies again. Sunday's penalty shootout win was a record ninth League Cup triumph for the Reds, but Jurgen Klopp knows the Anfield visit of Dean Smith's Norwich in the FA Cup 5th Round will be no pushover if the Merseysiders are to advance to the quarter-finals. Liverpool vs Norwich is free to watch on the ITV Hub. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Norwich live stream, wherever you are in the world.

The teams have been announced and only captain Jordan Henderson remains from the Liverpool XI that lifted the League Cup on Sunday. Alisson returns in goal, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez start at centre-back, with James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas at full-back. Curtis Jones gets a start in midfield, while Diogo Jota returns to the front line (alongside Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino) after recovering from injury. Sadio Mane is on the bench, but Mo Salah has the night off.

For Norwich, Dean Smith has shuffled his pack and makes seven changes from the team that lost 2-0 at Southampton at the weekend to keep his squad fresh for league duties. Tim Krul gets a start ahead of Angus Gunn in goal, with towering centre-back Christoph Zimmermann getting a rare start alongside captain Ben Gibson. Przemyslaw Placheta starts on the left-wing, with top scorer Teemu Pukki starting up top.

With the League Cup now safely in the bag, Liverpool remain on course for a potential, albeit highly improbable, quadruple. Having navigated a tricky spell in which top scorer Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were at the African Cup of Nations, the Reds have emerged fighting on all fronts. With Shrewsbury and Cardiff seen off already in this competition, Klopp's side now face Premier League opposition.

The Canaries may sit bottom of the top flight, but boss Dean Smith has brought added fight since replacing Daniel Farke in early November. Back-to-back wins over Everton and Watford in mid-January provided proof Norwich have a squad that can compete, while their FA Cup 4th round defeat of high-flying Wolves was arguably their best performance of the season. The Norfolk side actually took the lead in the league meeting between the sides at Anfield last month and will have been delighted that Liverpool played 120 minutes in Sunday's cup final.



Kick-off in this 5th round FA Cup fixture is tonight, Wednesday 2nd March at 20.15pm (GMT) and 15.15pm (ET). Read on for more details on how to watch a Liverpool vs Norwich live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Viewers in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Norwich for free live on ITV and the ITV Hub in HD.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can access a Liverpool vs Norwich free live stream wherever you are in the world.

USA: Liverpool vs Norwich live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Liverpool vs Norwich in the US, as well as all the other FA Cup games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

Australia: Liverpool vs Norwich free live stream

If you're in Australia, 10Play will provide free coverage of this season's FA Cup. 10Play is free and will show most live FA Cup games, including Liverpool vs Norwich, which kicks off at 11pm (AEDT).

