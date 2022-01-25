How to watch The Responder from anywhere: get the new Martin Freeman gritty police drama online

The Responder, BBC One's brand new police drama, has been called "magnificent" and a "tour de force". It stars Martin Freeman (The Office) as Liverpool cop Chris Carson, a man who isn't averse to kicking down doors. The Responder is written by former cop Tony Schumacher, so it's as realistic as it is gripping. The five-part series is free to watch and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Not in the UK? Follow this guide on how to watch The Responder online from anywhere with a VPN.

BBC licence fee-payers: watch The Responder from abroad with a VPN

The Responder live stream Premiere date: 24th Jan 2022 New episodes: all on iPlayer now FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN Cast: Martin Freeman, Adelayo Adedayo, MyAnna Buring, Ian Hart, Kerrie Hayes

Relentlessly forced into distressing situations by the nature of his work, the 12-hour nights of endless pressure have taken a heavy toll on Chris Carson (Freeman). Disillusioned with the job he's been doing, unhappy in his marriage, and seeking a change, he decides to go beyond the line of duty when he meets Casey, a young heroin addict who's stolen drugs from the wrong person.

But in order to do something good, Chris is going to have to take a walk on the wild side. To make matters worse, he's been paired up with a rookie partner, Rachel Hargreaves (Adelayo Adedayo), who suspects the worst of him. Cue gritty action as Carson takes an unconventional approach to the Liverpool night shift.

Episode 2 airs at 9pm GMT, Tuesday 25th January, on BBC One but all five The Responder episodes are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer (free of charge). Make sure you know how to watch The Responder online from anywhere.

The Responder official trailer

Watch The Responder online for free

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will stream every episode of The Responder free of charge.

Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Of course, BBC iPlayer is ONLY available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Outside the UK? Simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas. Using a VPN is easy – simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch The Responder from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For The Responder, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy The Responder live stream free of charge.

Is the The Responder available in the USA?

(Image credit: BBC)

Currently, there's no news on when The Responder will air in the States but it's not available to watch at the moment.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch The Responder free of charge on BBC iPlayer right now, using a VPN. Details just above.

Is the The Responder available in Australia?

(Image credit: BBC)

The Responder is currently not available to watch in Australia.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch The Responder free of charge on BBC iPlayer right now using a VPN. Details above.

(Image credit: BBC)

All times GMT

Episode 1 – 9pm, Monday 24th January 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Police response officer Chris is struggling to keep a grip on his mental health and marriage when he is offered a path to redemption in the form of a young heroin addict.

Episode 2 – 9pm, Tuesday 25th January 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Chris must juggle rookie Rachel while tracking down Casey after Chris threatens his family. Casey puts her trust in a friend to hide her from Carl.

Episode 3 – 9pm, Monday 31st January 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Chris plans to hand the drugs in, until Carl makes him an offer he can’t refuse. Rachel strikes a deal with Mullen, but Chris' behaviour makes her feel conflicted.

Episode 4 – 9pm, Tuesday 1st February 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Chris reaches rock bottom. Rachel begins to suspect Mullen may not be all he appears, and Casey teams up with Marco to find a buyer.

Episode 5 – 9pm, Wednesday 2nd February 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Chris is forced to work for a major drug dealer to return the drugs stolen by Casey. When Rachel needs his help urgently, Chris must decide where his loyalties truly lie.

The Responder production credits

The Responder (5×60 minute episodes) is written by former policeman Tony Schumacher, his first original series for television, and produced by the Fremantle-backed Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The series is directed by Tim Mielants (The Terror; Legion; Peaky Blinders) and produced by Rebecca Ferguson (The Trial Of Christine Keeler; Cold Feet; Next Of Kin). Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey are executive producers for Dancing Ledge Productions and Mona Qureshi for the BBC.

Dancing Ledge Productions work internationally with Fremantle, which has a minority stake in the company and is handling global distribution for the drama series