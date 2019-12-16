FIFA Club World Cup live stream: how to watch Liverpool take on the world wherever you are

If you've noticed an upcoming gap in Liverpool's fixtures, that's because the FIFA Club World Cup is on. Jurgen Klopp and his European champions are heading to Doha to become the best of the best for 2019 and any self-respecting Liverpool fan is going to want to watch the Club World Cup live stream. Read on to find out how you can watch the champions of champions for free wherever you are.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2019 takes place in Qatar from 11th-21st December. The format sees the winners of the world's six continental championship face-off in a knock-out competition along with the tournament host side Al-Sadd, winners of the 2018–19 Qatar Stars League.

Al-Sadd managed to dispatch New Caledonian side, Hienghène Sport, winners of the 2019 OFC Champions League of Oceania. Al-Sadd themselves, though, fell to Mexican side Monterrey in the second round.

In the other second round fixture, Asian Champions League winners, the Saudi Arabian Al-Hilal bested the champions of Africa, Espérance de Tunis.

That leaves the South American and European winners to parachute in at the semi-final stage, making it Moneterrey vs Liverpool and Brazilian's Flamengo vs Al Hilal.

The fifth place play-off between Al-Sadd and Espérance de Tunis is still yet to play, though it's likely one for the football hipster only.

Jurgen Klopp has announced his 20-man Liverpool squad for the tournament. It includes youngsters Curtis Jones and Neco Williams, and reads as follows:

Alisson, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Lonergan, Shaqiri, Robertson, Origi, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Williams.

There's no place for Dejan Lovren who stays at home to recuperate from his muscle injury.

Watch FIFA Club World Cup live stream in the UK

The BBC will be showing the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup fixtures live on BBC TV, the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer as well. The games will also be available on iPlayer to watch after the events. That means that anyone in the UK can watch the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup for free.

The only trouble comes if you happen to be away from home and in another country.

Watch FIFA Club World Cup live stream from abroad with a VPN

British citizens who are abroad, and wish to stream the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup, may find themselves geo-blocked unless they use a VPN. It's only in the UK that the BBC holds the rights for the FIFA Club World Cup, so trying to the BBC sports website and iPlayer from elsewhere in the world will be problematic.

Fortunately, a VPN is a piece of software which masks the identity of your location by providing you with an IP address of another country. You'll need to sign up to a VPN and then use the app (mobile or desktop) to choose a UK IP through which you can watch the FIFA Club World Cup live stream.

There a plenty of good VPN services to choose from and most are inexpensive, offer 30-day access or longer, free trials, support multiple operating systems and just about every device you can think of (mobiles, laptops, games consoles, TVs, etc).

As a general rule of thumbs, we say you're best off using a paid-for version. One can never be sure of how secure the free VPNs are. Of the VPNs out there, we like:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as £2.29 per month and features 24/7 assistance

- PureVPN

Which has some brilliant deals periodically. You can take a look at the comparison below.

Watch FIFA Club World Cup live stream in the US

Over in the States, it's Fox who holds the rights to the FIFA Club World Cup and you'll find the games aired largely on Fox Sports 2 and Fox Deportes. Those channels are available on Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and AT&T TV Now, some of which offer free trials which will last long enough to enjoy the whole competition.

Watch FIFA Club World Cup live stream in Europe and the rest of the world

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s Eurovision Sport has the rights to air the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup for free in 37 territories across Europe. Viewers in the countries below will be able to view the matches on terrestrial TV and/or online:

Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Ukraine.

VG+ is the service for Norway. C More Suomi and C More Sport 1 have the rights in Finland, DAZN will be showing the football in Germany, Match TV Game is where to watch in Russia and it's Saran Media that has the rights in Turkey.

Those in Australia should head to Optus Sport for the Club World Cup coverage. In Brazil it's SporTV.

Elsewhere, across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), beIN sports will show the games on its online platform.

FIFA Club World Cup fixtures

The fixtures for the remaining game for the FIFA Club World Cup are as follows. All times are in GMT. The games take place at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha which is GMT +3.

Fifth place playoff

Al-Sadd vs Es. de Tunis, 17th December, 2.30pm GMT, BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport

Semi-finals

Flamengo vs Al-Hilal, 17th December, 2.30pm, GMT, BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport

Monterrey vs Liverpool, 18th December 5.30pm GMT, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Third place playoff

21st December, 2pm GMT, TBC

Final

21st December, 2pm GMT, TBC