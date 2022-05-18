Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live stream and how to watch the Europa League final for free and on TV, team news

Rangers are one game from history. Fifty years on from their sole previous continental triumph in the 1972 European Cup Winners' Cup final, the 2008 beaten finalists meet 1980 winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 Europa League final. Half of Glasgow is making the journey to Seville for the showpiece, but the Andaluz city will be no less full of Eintracht fans, who famously turned Barcelona's Camp Nou into a home from home earlier in the campaign. Make sure you know how to watch an Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live stream from anywhere in the world.

The game is free-to-air in the on the BT Sport YouTube channel. Away from the UK right now? Watch an Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers free live stream from abroad with a VPN.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live stream Date: Wednesday 18th May 2022 Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Location: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville Free stream (UK): BT Sport YouTube channel Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN

The teams are in and Rangers stick with the same XI that beat RB Leipzig in the semi-final second leg 3-1 at Ibrox. That means a back five with John Lundstram, Calvin Bassey and Connor Goldson as three centre-backs with captain James Tavernier and Borna Barišić the wing-backs. Scott Wright, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Ryan Kent form the midfield four, with Joe Aribo ploughing a lone furrow up front. Aaron Ramsey, Scott Arfield and Leon Balogun are options from the bench, with Alfredo Morelos absent through injury.

Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, make two changes from their semi-final defeat of West Ham as Almamy Toure and Jesper Lindstrøm come in for the injured vice-captain Martin Hinteregger and AC Milan loanee Jens Petter Hauge. That means top scorer Rafael Santos Borre starts up front, with flying Japanese winger Daichi Kamada to his left. Filip Kostic starts at left-wing-back after excelling throughout the tournament.

No one could accuse Rangers of an easy ride in reaching the Europa League final. The 55-time Scottish champions have already disposed of German giants Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig in the knockout rounds. Now they'll be looking for a German hat-trick in the final itself.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has added an extra front-foot dimension to the Gers with James Tavernier and John Lundstram in the absence of injured top scorer Alfredo Morelos. Transporting the Ibrox roar, which helped overturn first-leg defeats against Braga and Leipzig, to Seville will be vital if Rangers are to go one better than they managed 14 years ago as beaten finalists to Zenit St Petersburg.

Eintracht Frankfurt have made it to Seville without tasting defeat in 12 Europa League fixtures this season. That's no mean feat given they've faced Fenerbahce, Barcelona, Real Betis and West Ham en route. The Eagles' focus has been on Europe for much of the past two months – they ended the Bundesliga season without a win in their final eight games – but their 3-2 win at the Camp Nou against a resurgent Barcelona will go down as one of the club's greatest ever nights.

Kevin Trapp offers experience in goal, Filip Kostic (who scored twice at the Camp Nou) is an excellent wide option and top scorer Rafael Santos Borre has a fine eye for goal up front. This is their third major European final, after losing 7-3 to Real Madrid in the 1960 European Cup final and beating Borussia Monchengladbach to the 1980 UEFA Cup.

It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at Seville's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium today, Wednesday 18th May, 2022. You can catch the 2022 Europa League final on Paramount Plus in the States or free on BT Sport in the UK but read on for more details on how to watch an Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers free live stream

UK broadcaster BT Sport is airing the 2022 Europa League Final for free. Viewers in the UK can watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers free live stream plus all the build up coverage for free, live on the BT Sport YouTube channel from 6.30pm BST (1.30pm ET). You can also tune in on the BT Sport website or by using the BT Sports app on smart TVs, the Xbox One and Apple TV too.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can watch the BT Sport 2022 Europa League Final free live stream wherever you are in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers will also be shown on BT Sport 1 (HD) and BT Sport Ultimate (4K) for BT Sport customers.

Watch an Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live stream service, you won't be able to access coverage from outside your own country. The service provider will know your location based on your IP address, and automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

US: Watch an Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live stream

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Europa League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $4.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers starts at 3pm ET on Thursday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Europa League (including Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers), Champions League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live stream

Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Premier League and Europa League game – including Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

Europa League 2021/22 fixtures

All kick-off times are in BST



Final – 18th May 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers, 8pm