Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream: how to watch the Championship promotion decider online and on TV

Second-placed Bournemouth host third-placed Nottingham Forest in an EFL Championship showdown to decide who wins automatic promotion to the Premier League, and who will have to take the lottery of the play-offs. A win for the Cherries seals the deal. Victory for Forest puts them ahead in the table and takes things down to the final weekend of the season. This is massive. Make sure you know how to watch a Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can tune into ESPN+ and watch a Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream. Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for ESPN+ access if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream Date: Tuesday 3rd May Kick-off: 7pm BST / 2pm ET Venue: Dean Court, Bournemouth Free trial: Kayo Sport (AUS) US stream: ESPN+ ($6.99/m) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD (UK)

Since September 11, Bournemouth have spent every matchday bar three in the Championship's two automatic promotion spots but now find themselves with a pivotal fixture to get over the line. Scott Parker's side have struggled to maintain their fine early-season form which saw them go unbeaten until November. The Cherries have won just five of their last 13 league games. Saturday's victory has restored some confidence as Dominic Solanke scored his 30th goal of an impressive season, while a brace from midfielder Philip Billing was proof of the Dane's excellent reinvention as an attacking midfielder this term.

When Steve Cooper replaced Chris Hughton in the Nottingham Forest dugout in September, the Tricky Trees were rock bottom of the Championship table after one point from their first seven games, but under the former England Under-19s World Cup-winning manager, the East Midlanders are a club reborn. Ex-Cherry Sam Surridge, fresh from a weekend hat-trick in the 5-1 shellacking of Swansea, will be looking to get one over his former club as Forest seek a return to the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

Kick-off is at 7pm BST today, Tuesday 3rd May at Dean Court. Read on to find out on how to watch a Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

Watch a USA Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream

ESPN+ has the rights to show Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in the US, as well as all other Championship games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online-only streaming service. It costs $6.99 per month or $13.99 as part of a bargain bundle with Hulu and Disney+.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

Watch a Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant service for a Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ESPN+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in 4K HDR

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are able to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle, which covers all games televised by Sky and BT.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there's Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream

The Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game live on the DAZN website or app, plus a host of Championship matches and others sports content.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream

Those in Australia can tune into the Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream on BeIN Sports for free with the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial. Cancel at any time.

Going to be away at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Kayo Sports free 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest game. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about.

