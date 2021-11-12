2021 Nitto ATP Finals live stream and how to watch the tennis for free

The 2021 Nitto ATP Finals gets underway this Sunday, as the top eight tennis players in the world compete for glory in the season-ending "5th Grand Slam". World number one Novak Djokovic and defending champion Daniil Medvedev will are favourites for the crown. Rafael Nadal will miss out due to an injury. Tennis fans in the UK can watch the Nitto ATP Finals 2021 free on Amazon Prime. Here's how to get a free ATP Finals live stream from anywhere.

After 12 years at The O2 in London, the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals will be played at Pala Alpitour, the largest indoor arena in Italy. The Turin facility, which has a capacity of 15,000, has inked a deal to host the ATP Finals from 2021 to 2025.

All eyes will be on Novak Djokovic, who last week clinched the year-end No.1 FedEx ATP Ranking for a record-breaking seventh time. Can he go on to match Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals crowns?

It won't be easy – not if Daniil Medvedev is firing in on all cylinders. Last year's ATP Finals winner secured the title without dropping a single match. His epic 5-0 record included a hat-trick of wins over the top three players in the world: Djokovic, Nadal and Dominic Thiem (also out of the running with an injury).

Stefanos Tsitipas – the 2019 ATP Finals champion – will be duking it out for his second crown, while 8th seed Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian pro to win an ATP title, will make his historic ATP Finals debut on Monday against Djokovic.

On Sunday 14th November, 7th seed and home favourite Matteo Berrettini will play Polish star Hubert Hurkacz in front of a partisan crowd.

Tennis fans in the UK can stream the ATP Finals on Amazon Prime Video with this free 30-day trial. Make sure you know how to watch and ATP Finals live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch an ATP Finals live stream for free

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2021 ATP Finals in the UK.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a use a VPN to access your account if you're outside of the UK at the time of the ATP Finals. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (£7.99/month or £79/year), or Prime Video (£5.99/month) which will be enough to enjoy the whole of the 2021 ATP Finals tennis for free!

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the tennis in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Watch ATP Finals live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 ATP Finals rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2021 ATP Finals, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video on your browser or device and enjoy a free ATP Finals live stream.

Watch an ATP Finals live stream in the USA

The Tennis Channel has the exclusive rights to show the ATP Finals 2021 in the USA. If your satellite or cable package package already includes it, you're golden.

You can also stream the action live on Tennis Channel Plus, which is costs $109.99 a year and is available through the Tennis Channel website and app. Pricey, but you get access to over 1300 matches a year.

Another option is to subscribe to Sling, the cable replacement service, which carries the Tennis Channel. You can get your first month of Sling for only $10, too.

Watch the ATP Finals live stream in Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to broadcast the 2021 ATP Finals in continental Europe, which covers over 50 countries.

You can live stream the action through Eurosport Player (now part of Discovery+). Subscription costs from €6.99 a month or €59.99 a year. No contract, cancel anytime.

You'll need to use a VPN to watch Eurosport Player if you're outside Europe. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch the ATP Finals live stream in Australia

You can watch all the ATP Finals 2021 matches live on beinSPORTS, which you'll find on streaming service Kayo.

A Kayo subscription costs from AU$25 a month but new users get a 14-day free trial.

Don't forget, you'll need to use a VPN to watch Kayo if you're stuck outside Oz.

Round robin – Sunday 14th to Friday 19th November 2021

Semi-finals – Saturday 20th November 2021

Final – Sunday 21st November 2021

Who is playing in the 2021 ATP Finals singles?

Green Group:

Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Andrey Rublev (RUS)

Casper Ruud (NOR)

Red Group:

Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

Alexander Zverev (GER)

Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Who is playing in the 2021 ATP Finals doubles?

Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury

Mate Pavic & Bruno Soares

Kevin Krawietz & Andreas Mies

Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos

Wesley Koolhof & Nikola Mektic

John Peers & Michael Venus

Lukasz Kubot & Marcelo Melo

Jurgen Melzer & Edouard Roger-Vasselin