2020 AFL Grand Final live stream: how to watch Richmond vs Geelong for free

Whether you're new to Aussie Rules Football or a die-hard fan, you won't want to miss Richmond vs Geelong in Saturday's 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Follow our guide below how to watch an AFL Grand Final free live stream wherever you are in the world.

Australian residents can live stream the 2020 AFL Toyota Grand Final for free on the 7plus app in HD. The streaming service is only available from within Australia. Going abroad? You can use a VPN to access 7plus from anywhere in the world.

The 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane, on Saturday 24th October – a month later than usual due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time ever, the Grand Final will be played as a night fixture. Kick off is at 6:30pm local Brisbane time (AEST) or 7:30pm Melbourne and Sydney time (AEDT). Watching from the UK? The match will commence at a leisurely 9.30am BST on Saturday.

The 42,000-capacity Gabba - home to the Brisbane Lions – will host a reduced crowd of 30,000 for the 2020 season-decider. Rock trio DMA's are the half-time entertainment and in true Grand Final tradition, Mike Brady will perform ‘Up Their Cazaly’ live from Melbourne.

Over the past five years, Richmond have won the premiership on two occasions, most recently in 2019. The Tigers will have three of the four highest-rated players on the field come Saturday, with Shane Edwards and Dion Prestia alongside Dustin Martin.

Geelong might be the underdogs but they're more than capable of rising to the challenge. The Cats will field 11 of the 20 top-ranked players including No.1-ranked key forward Tom "Tomahawk" Hawkins and general forward Gary Ablett.

Read on to find out how to live stream Richmond vs Geelong in the 2020 AFL Toyota Grand Final for free...

AFL Grand Final free live stream: Richmond vs Geelong

You can live stream the 2020 AFL Toyota Grand Final for free on 7plus app in 720p HD.

Due to local restrictions 7plus can only be accessed from within Australia and on selected devices. Going to be abroad on Saturday? The best option is to use a VPN to access 7plus from any location in the world.

Note: you can usually stream AFL games live on Kayo Sports but the service will not broadcast the Grand Final live due to rights issues.

UK and US fans can pay-to-view. The Watch AFL Grand Final pass costs £27 or $35.

AFL Grand Final live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have 7plus, or have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to access these services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app – 7plus in this case – and you’re in.

Australia: AFL Grand Final free live stream - Richmond vs Geelong

Channel 7 has the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final in Australia. You can watch it live on 7 and 7HD, or stream the action live using the 7plus app. The programme starts start at 4.30 AEST – three hours before of the actual kick-off.

The 7plus app is only available on selected devices: Samsung smart TVs, Android TVs, PlayStation TV, Apple TV, Fetch TV and Telstra TV (mobile devices).

Foxtel subscribers can tune into channel 107 (or 207 for HD) to watch the game but it won't be ad-free, unfortunately.

Kayo Sports doesn't have the rights to show the Grand Final live but it will be available on catch-up from 10.30pm AEST on Saturday night.

UK: AFL Grand Final free live stream - Richmond vs Geelong

If you live outside of Australia, you can stream the AFL Grand Final live on WatchAFL (website and app). With the app, you can Chromecast or Airplay the match onto your TV. The Grand Final Pass costs £27.

BT Sport 3 HD also has the rights to show the Grand Final of the 2020 Australian Football League in the UK.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

US: AFL Grand Final free live stream - Richmond vs Geelong

Want to watch the Aussie Super Bowl? Fox Sports has the rights to broadcast every AFL game in the US, including this weekend's Grand Final.

Grab your pyjamas because Tigers vs Cats kicks off at 1.30am PT / 4.30am ET.

Don't fancy splashing out on a premium TV contract? The best option is to buy a one-off, pay-per-view pass from WatchAFL. The Grand Final Pass will cost you $35. Download the WatchAFL to Chromecast or AirPlay the action to your smart TV.

2020 Toyota AFC Grand Final key facts

- The Richmond Tigers are vying for their third premiership title in four years.

- The Geelong Cats are unbeaten in five matches at the Gabba this season, with an average winning margin of 53 points.

- Tigers defender Dylan Grimes has won six of 10 one-on-one contests to be the No.1 ranked player the category this year.

- Tigers' Dustin Martin is hoping to become the first player in history to win the Norm Smith Medal for a third time. "Dusty" has two medals and is tied with Hawthorn legends Luke Hodge and Gary Ayres, as well as Adelaide champ Andrew McLeod.

- Geelong has the top-five players for retention of kicks inside forward 50 this season.

- 2020 will be first year since 1991 that the Melbourne Cricket Ground does not host the AFL Grand Final. To offset any disappointment, the AFL shipped a patch of hallowed MCG turf from Melbourne to the Gabba – a distance of over 1100 miles.