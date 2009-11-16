These Ultimate Ears in-ears are a heck of a lot better then other offerings we've seen from this company.



Not where call quality is concerned, mind you: the cable looks identical to other models, and calls are similarly adequate.



But play music and these prove to be toe-tappingly rhythmic and fast-paced, creating bags of attack and excitement.



Dynamics are similarly impressive – they can do the low-level stuff that makes vocals sound more emotive, as well as the bigger shifts that make an orchestral score sound more epic. In short, brilliant.

