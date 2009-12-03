The Ultimate Ears MetroFi 170vi earphones have a mic of reasonable but unspectacular quality sitting at cheek level on the right-hand cable, and a one-button control just below the Y-section.



You get three pairs of buds, and, despite the chunky design, these are among the most comfortable and secure-fitting earphones we've seen for a while.



They produce impressively deep bass, but it's also a bit ponderous and over-bearing, while treble frequencies lack a degree of control. Vocals are warm and clear, but the overall lack of attack is a shame.

