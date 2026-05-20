Watching the World Cup in a bright room? This five-star Samsung TV is for you

When it comes to a shiny new World Cup TV, there’s an awful lot to consider.

This includes lighting conditions when you watch the all-important games themselves. You don’t want a bit of glare ruining England’s winning goal in the final (we can dream, right?).

If you do have particularly bright lights or are concerned about a sunlit room for the earlier games, we have a solution: the 65-inch Samsung QN90F, now £1229 at Peter Tyson.

The combination of the QN90F’s seriously high brightness and remarkable anti-glare filter is transformative in bright rooms; and that’s just the start of the Mini LED’s many, many talents.

Five Stars Save 51% (£1,270) Samsung QN90F 65-inch: was £2,499 now £1,229 at Peter Tyson For anyone with a bright room in particular, this better-than-half-price deal on the Samsung QN90F is a no-brainer. With a punchy, detailed picture, outstanding backlight control and impressive gaming specifications, this Mini LED has a lot to offer for the World Cup and beyond.

The Samsung QN90F is more than up for the challenge of being your World Cup TV of choice – but it’s also excellent for movies, gaming and whatever else you throw at it.

As our Samsung QN90F review reads, the Mini LED can “produce typically beautiful images capable of adapting to pretty much every possible picture quality need and taste – as well as pretty much any possible room environment.”

As we mention above, the QN90F delivers seriously high brightness, but the outstanding backlight control means there are no traces of haloing around stand-out bright objects.

And the anti-glare filter? Our review states that it works “so well at suppressing reflections that they allow you to forge a direct connection with what you’re watching – even in rooms that aren’t fully blacked out – that has to be seen to be believed.”

The audio, too, is impressive – but only in Amplify sound mode. Once that’s turned on, the speakers project sound clear of the TV’s bodywork, creating a larger and more engaging soundstage while also unlocking more heft in the lower frequencies.

If you’re thinking of switching to EA Sports FC during this World Cup period, then the QN90F will rise to the challenge admirably. All four of the QN90F’s HDMI ports are specified to the full 48Gb HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, allowing them to handle the latest key gaming features of 4K/120Hz, VRR (including the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro system), and ALLM switching.

If you would rather try the excellent contrast and wide viewing-angles of OLED, then take a look at the LG C5 instead, which is one of our Award winners but will set you back a bit more. But don’t rule out Mini LEDs such as the QN90F, which offer their own advantages such as durability, high peak brightness and resistance to burn-in.

Better than half price at Peter Tyson is always quite the bargain. But it’s an even sweeter deal just in time for the World Cup, especially for a TV as talented as the Samsung QN90F.

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Read our full Samsung QN90F review

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