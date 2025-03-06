The historically anti-OLED Samsung is now selling more OLED TVs than Mini LED models
What a u-turn
Despite initially resisting the technology, Samsung now sells more OLED TVs than it does Mini LED models.
This is according to Korean news outlet The Elec (via FlatpanelsHD), citing the latest market data from Omdia, which found that Samsung’s annual Mini LED TV shipments went down to 1.4 million units in 2024 while its OLED shipments increased to 1.44 million units.
The tech giant only released its first commercially available QD-OLED TV, the S95B, in 2022 – long after most other brands had gone big on the tech. Even though the company was reluctant to introduce OLED TVs, it has now produced a host of models featuring the tech. These range from the S95C, which we rated a solid four stars for its incredible contrast, to the “phenomenal” five-star S95D.
This shouldn’t be taken as a sign of a general decrease in the popularity of Mini LED TVs, as brands such as Hisense and TCL are shipping huge numbers of these, but it’s worth noting that these Chinese manufacturers are producing models at much lower prices than Samsung – and often with eyebrow-raising specs for peak brightness and number of dimming zones.
In terms of the market as a whole, the data suggests the total number of OLED TV shipments was 6.8 million units last year compared to 4.7 million for Mini LED.
With Samsung’s new flagship TV, the S95F, set to hit the shelves soon as the S95D’s highly anticipated successor, it will be interesting to see whether the brand’s OLED fortune will continue into 2025.
