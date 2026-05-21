The five-star LG C6 OLED TV has its first discount ahead of the World Cup – but stock is drying up

Every now and then, there's a deal that makes us sit up and take notice.

And that's exactly what we have here. We only reviewed the LG C6 in March, where we praised it for setting a new benchmark for step-down rivals.

Yet the C6 already has a discount – and a pretty juicy one too. You can now get a 65-inch LG C6 for £2166 at John Lewis with the code 'LG20TV'.

You add the code during the payment stage of checkout, where there's a handy box that says '‘Add promotional code’. Be aware that this offer is only available to My John Lewis members, but it's completely free to sign up.

This offer is available at other retailers, but many are out of stock – so we'd suggest moving quickly if you want to secure a new OLED before a certain sporting event starting next month.

While there are some great discounts right now on last year’s Award-winning LG C5, you can't really beat the feeling of buying a new-release TV just in time for the World Cup. Especially when it’s the LG C6, which has set the benchmark at this price.

The secret to the C6’s excellent performance is the new Alpha 11 Gen 3 processor, which helps deliver a brighter, richer and more refined picture than from the already excellent C5.

“Even in Filmmaker Mode, the C6’s extra brightness over the C5 is immediately obvious,” reads our LG C6 review. “Highlights are more intense, colours have a touch more richness and the overall image carries greater depth and dimensionality.”

All of this is highly impressive, given that the C6 uses the same WOLED panel technology as previous C-series models from the past couple of years. If you have the budget, you might want to consider the 77- or 83-inch C6, which feature newer, brighter Primary RGB Tandem OLED panels, but the 65-inch model is still a revelation when it comes to picture performance.

Upscaling and shading have been improved too, while LG has also finally found some sonic success. A dedicated sound system is, as always, recommended, but the LG C6 sounds pretty good for a TV in its class, with a cleaner and more controlled performance than the C5.

To top it all off, the C6 features LG’s typically excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets supporting 4K/165Hz (as well as the more console-friendly 4K/120Hz), VRR and Dolby Vision gaming.

The LG C6 is a formidable all-rounder of a TV, which will make a terrific option for the World Cup, but it is capable of much, much more. Such a big discount this early into the life cycle is rare indeed – get the 65-inch LG C6 for £2166 at John Lewis while stocks last.

MORE:

Read our review of the LG C5

Also consider the Samsung S95F

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