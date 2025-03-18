Quick! Get the 75-inch Sony Bravia 9 for a stunningly low price

What's better than getting your hands on an impressively big TV? Getting your hands on it when it's at a spectacular price.

And right now, one of the best TVs of this year has crashed down to its lowest ever price, blowing the deal we saw on Black Friday out of the water.

For just £2699 at Sevenoaks, you can pick up the 75-inch Sony Bravia 9 with a swoon-worthy £1800 off. It takes a quick and free sign-up to the Sevenoaks' Rewards scheme to secure the extra £300 discount, a simple task for hundreds of pounds of savings.

75-inch Sony Bravia 9 was £4499 now £2699 at Sevenoaks (save £1800)

The Sony Bravia 9 is the best Mini LED TV. Why? Because it offers a dazzlingly bright and cinematically authentic watch for anyone who isn't after an OLED. For a solid all-rounder, you can't go far wrong. And at this price, you should be delighted by your purchase.

When we carried out our full review of the Sony Bravia 9, we were impressed with Sony's 2024 flagship offering.

While we certainly have a preference here at What Hi-Fi? for the Sony Bravia 8, which is around the same price for a 77-inch model, if you're not looking for OLED, this is absolutely the TV we'd recommend.

Though the Mini LED panel lacks the perfect blacks and pixel-level contrast control of an OLED, the Bravia 9 can still more than impress with its dazzling brightness and highlights. Plus, it tackles dark backgrounds with excellent local dimming, which is precisely why it's one of the best Mini LEDs we've ever tested.

In our verdict, we said: "At its best, this TV is sensational, serving up dazzling brightness, impressive blacks (by backlit TV standards), generally vibrant colours and even an enjoyable (if slightly restrained) sound experience."

Though we gave it a four-star review, this was mainly down to the high price that Sony set for this model.

With this stellar deal knocking the price down to just £2699 at Sevenoaks, that part of the problem is confidently tackled.

And yes, we also mentioned that audio could benefit from a separate soundbar, and thankfully Sevenoaks' deal drops money off the five-star Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 when bought with the Sony TV, making it just £699 at Sevenoaks. That's an extra £300 off!

