(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet)

It can be quite tempting to get carried away by the big, premium OLED TVs (we're still quite excited from our LG C6 review).

But it's easy to forget just what a good, everyday budget TV can achieve – and at a fraction of the price.

Case in point is the 43-inch Samsung U8000F, an impressive all-rounder which is now down to only £229 at Amazon.

Not only is this the lowest price we've seen for this Samsung set, but this is one of the cheapest TVs we recommend, full stop. So if you're on a budget or looking for a second TV, this can get you a surprisingly capable 4K TV well under £250.

Samsung was historically the king of budget TVs, and this is evident in the Samsung U8000F.

The 4K LCD panel boasts impressive HDR support with HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ all on offer. Dolby Vision is missing, but not even the premium Samsung sets support this format.

Samsung's feature-rich Tizen smart system will cover all your streaming needs, and VRR and ALLM are also supported for gaming.

The design, while a bit chunky at the back, does feature a matte-black bezel and slim front that give the U8000F an understated, modern look.

However, it's the picture that will likely interest you most, and this is where the U8000F impresses at the price.

"Pictures enjoy a relatively balanced look, where colours all seem to exist in exactly the same tonal universe for whatever movie or TV show you’re watching," our Samsung U8000F review reads.

"In other words, no tones look either unduly exaggerated or relatively washed out versus the rest. This sort of consistency is crucial to delivering an immersive and compelling picture – and, happily, it holds good across all three of the main picture presets we recommend: Standard, Movie and Filmmaker Mode."

Motion handling is notably strong too – panning shots, action and general motion remain sharp and judder-free, especially with noise reduction turned off and judder reduction settings tweaked.

However this a budget LCD set, so there are, understandably, limitations compared to pricier sets with Quantum Dot technology and local dimming. Static scenes don't have the same three-dimensional "pop" as more advanced sets, and backlight clouding is noticeable in darker content.

Audio is strong for the price point, with the 20 W stereo speakers placing effects convincingly across the screen and delivering clear dialogue. It could have done with a bit more raw power and volume, but the sound is importantly balanced, clean, and rarely distorts.

If you've got a bit more of a budget, we'd recommend the TCL C6KS for its Mini LED lighting and local dimming. However, given that the U8000F is currently £120 cheaper, it's definitely the pick for those feeling the pinch.

The Samsung U8000F is an impressive all-rounder that punches above its weight. It won't rival any premium TVs, but more than capable for everyday streaming and general living room use – and a bargain at £229 at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our review of the TCL 43P7K

Also consider the Sharp 43GM6345K

Best TVs: flagship OLEDs and budget Mini LED sets tried and tested