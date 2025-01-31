Don't delay! Five mega Panasonic OLED TV deals from just £999

Securing an OLED TV at a discount price is always something we get hyped about - and right now, Panasonic are offering deals on not one, not two, not even three, but five of their range. But hurry, the offer ends Monday.

For starters, there's the 55-inch Z80 for just £999 and the 55-inch Z85 for £1099 with the code JANOLED2. For the 65-inch models, the Z80 is £1299 and the Z85 is £1399 with code JANOLED3. And last, but by no means least, there's the 77-inch Z93 for £3499 with JANOLED3 - that's a £1300 saving on the usual price. When it comes to the best OLED TV deals, these are some of the best prices we've seen for the size.

Panasonic TV-65Z85AEB was £2499 now £1399 at Panasonic

The Panasonic Z85 is an impressive 4K OLED with Fire TV with an suitably impressive discount right now. Plus, it's packed out with features – from Alexa on the Voice Remote, Dolby Vision IQ for the optimal viewing experience, and Theatre Surround Pro with Dolby Atmos.

While we haven't reviewed these currently discounted models, we have reviewed the Panasonic Z95A OLED TV as well as previous models, the MZ2000 and MZ1500. With all three, we've had positive experiences with five-stars across the board. And, when it comes to the Z95A, we think it offers "punchy peak brightness without sacrificing the brand’s 'as the director intended' authenticity". What we're trying to say is, the brand certainly keeps a level of quality across its entire OLED TV range.

To delve a little deeper on the models on sale right now, these are all 4K OLED TVs from the brand and boast fairly similar specs. Audio-wise, for the Z80, you're getting Dolby Atmos Surround Sound. For the Z85, it's Dolby Theatre, and for the Z93 it's 360 Soundscape Pro Sound.

Feature-wise, there's HDR support for all of the major formats including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR and HLG, and solid specs for gamers, too, supporting 4K/120Hz gaming and even up to 144Hz with the Z93. With Fire TV, there's access to live TV and streaming apps, which are all integrated.

And, picture-wise, OLED brings true deep blacks, as well as a HCX Pro AI Processor MK II that's focused on delivering colour, contrast and pin-sharp clarity. These are all specs that ensure the Panasonic OLED TV line-up is an enticing offering – but when you consider the hundreds of pounds you can save right now, we're feeling a bit lightheaded at how great a deal can be had.

As we said before, though, these discounts are only sticking around until Monday. So, make sure to use the codes; JANOLED2 and JANOLED3 to secure your savings before they go!

