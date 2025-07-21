Some Amazon Prime Day deals are so good that they just have to stick around. Case in point, this saving on Sony's talented wireless surround sound speaker system is still subjected to a hefty £500 saving at Amazon.

Originally launching at an eyebrow-raising price tag of £2499, the Bravia Theatre Quad is still available for £1999; which is the same price as its five-star predecessor, the HT-A9.

We felt that its sky-high price tag held it back from achieving the full five stars, but a deal like this makes it a much more tempting option for anyone who doesn't want to deal with the hassle of AVRs and cables, while still getting immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Save £500 Sony Bravia Theatre Quad: was £2,499 now £1,999 at Amazon While it was a little too pricey at launch, the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad delivers undeniably brilliant Dolby Atmos surround sound, and it does so in a fuss-free wireless setup. While it's a little lean when it comes to bass, this £500 saving means you could factor in one of Sony's wireless subwoofers.

With the price now down to a slightly more manageable £1999, the Bravia Theatre Quad is a wireless Dolby Atmos solution that we have no issue recommending.

Our criticisms of the system revolved around the high price tag and the lacking bass weight; both of which can be addressed with this £500 saving.

For those interested, our suggestion would be to put the savings from this deal towards the Sony SA-SW3 or SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer to add some low-end oomph.

Getting back to the main system, we had plenty of nice things to say in our full review.

We approved of its clear and spacious sound, which travels organically around the four wireless speakers in order to create a convincing bubble of Dolby Atmos sound around the listener.

Speaking of Dolby Atmos, each speaker features an upward-firing speaker, so height effects are well presented.

We're also quite fond of how easy this system is to set up, with the wireless sync box that plugs into your TV doing much of the hard work. It features HDMI 2.1 passthrough too, with support for 4K/120Hz gaming and Dolby Vision HDR.

Placing (or wall-mounting) these slender speakers is quick and easy, and the system features an easy calibration system to determine the location of each channel; no need to get your tape measure out.

Bonus points if you have a Sony TV to accompany it – might we suggest the A95L, which is currently £1500 off – as Acoustic Centre Sync allows you to use your TV as a dedicated centre channel.

With a £500 saving attached, the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad is an ideal solution for anyone who wants to upgrade from their soundbar, but isn't in the mood to reconfigure their living room.

