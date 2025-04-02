Sony's 2025 Bravia Theatre home audio range unveiled: soundbar, surround system, and speakers

Sony has just announced its 2025 Bravia Theatre home audio lineup (as well as its 2025 TV range), which is looking to affordably bring immersive cinema-style sound to your home setup.

The range includes two integrated systems – the Bravia Theatre Bar 6 and Bravia Theatre System 6 – alongside two optional add-ons in the form of the Bravia Theatre Rear 8 speakers, and Bravia Theatre Sub 7 subwoofer.

All of the products in the range are designed to integrate seamlessly with Sony’s 2025 Bravia TVs, with soundbar settings appearing directly in the Quick Settings interface on each of the new sets. As expected, the new line also plays nice with Sony's Bravia Connect app, which provides remote setup and control.

According to Sony, the new products aim to recreate elements of the professional multi-speaker environments used in cinemas, while taking the more realistic practicalities of domestic spaces into account.

All four models are available to pre-order now, with availability expected in spring 2025. Pricing is still to be confirmed.

Bravia Theatre Bar 6

(Image credit: Sony)

The Bravia Theatre Bar 6 is a 3.1.2-channel soundbar system that comes bundled with a wireless subwoofer. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and includes up-firing drivers designed to provide overhead audio effects. Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround are on board to help create a more immersive soundstage from a compact enclosure.

A dedicated centre speaker handles dialogue, while compatibility with Sony’s Voice Zoom 3 – when paired with a compatible Bravia TV – allows for AI-driven enhancement of speech clarity.

Control is available via the Bravia Connect smartphone app, or directly through the Quick Settings menu on Sony TVs.

Bravia Theatre System 6

(Image credit: Sony)

Positioned as an all-in-one surround system aimed at users looking for a more traditional multi-speaker setup without the need to assemble components separately, the Bravia Theatre System 6 features a 5.1-channel speaker layout and 1000W of room-filling power. The system includes a bar speaker (with left, right, centre, and tweeters), rear speakers (with tweeters), and a dedicated subwoofer – all pre-configured as a single package.

Like the Bar 6, it supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, which are designed to enhance spatial audio performance even with non-surround content. The addition of Multi Stereo mode also allows stereo signals to be expanded across all speakers, further boosting immersion.

Also included is Voice Zoom 3, Sony’s AI-powered dialogue enhancement tool, which isolates speech and adjusts its volume for greater clarity.

Bravia Theatre Rear 8 and Sub 7

(Image credit: Sony)

The Bravia Theatre Rear 8 adds a pair of wireless rear surround speakers to compatible setups (only the Theatre Bar 9 is explicitly mentioned in the press release). Each unit includes both a woofer and a tweeter, and supports 360 Spatial Sound Mapping – Sony’s room-aware technology that analyses space characteristics to simulate the effect of multiple phantom speakers, with the aim of greater immersion.

Elsewhere, the Bravia Theatre Sub 7 is a compact wireless subwoofer with 100W output and a two-way placement design that allows for flexible positioning. It features Sony’s Separated Notch Edge cabinet design, which is engineered to help control resonance and reduce distortion.

We intend to put these products through their paces once review samples become available – and only then will we know how well Sony’s latest audio kit stacks up against the competition.

In the meantime, we'll update this article with prices and release dates, as soon as we have them. Stay tuned.

