Looking to invest in a decent soundbar for your TV, but you're working with a tight budget? While it might sound like an impossible task, it's not. In fact there's some excellent budget-friendly options for film lovers.

And right now, one of the best budget soundbars, the Hisense HS214, is down to just £69 at Amazon.

That's the lowest-ever price we've ever seen at almost half off its original launch price. But, you'll have to be quick, we don't know how long this excellent deal will stick around.

Save £49 Hisense HS214 Soundbar: was £118 now £69 at Amazon The Hisense HS214 is an inexpensive but effective 2.1 soundbar. It's got a decent low end, clear vocal projection and is packed into a compact size. And right now, it's almost half price at just under £70 on Amazon, ready to sit happily beneath a new high-spec TV or an older model.

The Hisense HS214 is a reasonably simple way to boost your TV's sound, adding more forthright dialogue and an extended tonal reach.

And in our full review, our expert testers said: "As a straightforward entry-level TV speaker the Hisense HS214 is an excellent solution for those short of space."

It's certainly compact, with a small footprint of 9.2 x 5.8 x 65 cm, while still boasting a build that feels of decent quality. Well-suited to smaller rooms and screens (up to 55 inches), the HS214 will sit happily beneath your TV.

If you're more into wall mounting, there are rigging points at the rear with fixings included in the box, though it's worth noting that this will affect the soundbar's bass performance.

And how does it sound? In testing, we said it: "anchors the vocal, meaning you can sit back and enjoy the unfolding drama without focusing on the subtitles."

Adding: "The enhanced depth that the bass unit brings to the table isn't superfluous either; there's a solid sound to the lows and kick that gives the sound a touch more musicality than you would otherwise experience."

The Hisense HS214 works well for casual music listening, too, a point our expert testers were pleasantly surprised by, noting that other expensive soundbars tend to struggle in this area.

All the TV connection options you’d expect are present, with HDMI ARC, optical and coaxial sockets capable of handling Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and PCM audio. Meanwhile, for playback from an external device, there’s a USB port (supporting MP3/WAV/WMA/FLAC file types), 3.5mm mini-jack aux and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless streaming.

And all for a very reasonable price that just got even better at almost half off, taking it down to just £69 at Amazon. Not too shabby for a decent boost to your TV's sound.

