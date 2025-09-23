If you're after a mid-range soundbar that will fill a room and deliver exceptional Dolby Atmos height effects for its level, then the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 is sure to impress.

What's even more impressive about this 'bar though is its price right now. It has dropped to just £377 at Amazon, making it officially the lowest price we have seen it available for.

With that more than £100 saving, you don't just get the soundbar either, you also get a wireless subwoofer for this excellent price.

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 is a 'go big or go home' addition to the brand's lineup with the hardware comprising some pretty large components.

Its biggest rival, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), is a 65cm wide unit; but Sony has dwarfed this with a 95cm wide 'bar – with a dedicated subwoofer to boot.

From this, you get a 3.1.2-channel system; that means there are three forward-firing channels and two up-firers built into the main soundbar.

All five of the drivers in the soundbar are of Sony’s X-Balanced design. These have an oval shape that Sony says reproduces a fuller range of frequencies than standard circular drivers while reducing distortion.

And while the Theatre Bar 6 is a hefty affair, it's incredibly easy to setup. Place the two units where you want them, connect the TV to your soundbar, power it up and then use the Bravia Connect app to walk you through the process.

Even after setup, the supporting app will be your best way to control the soundbar and see what it's up to, or if you'd rather there's a small remote control in the box.

In the app, you can also choose between different Sony, Dolby and DTS processing for the sound field. We find Sony’s, which is enabled by default, to be the best here.

And once our expert testers had adjust things to their liking, they said: “Thankfully, there is plenty on top of the big explosions that the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 does well.

“Most notably, the scale, spaciousness and Atmos-ness of the delivery are exceptional for a soundbar system at this price.”

And that price is now even cheaper, of course, dropping as it has to just £377 at Amazon. A hefty £122 saving for a chunky 'bar and subwoofer.

