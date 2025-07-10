This Sennheiser Dolby Atmos soundbar is an absolute steal, thanks to this Prime Day deal

We're over the halfway point for Amazon Prime Day, but that doesn't mean the best deals are all done and dusted.

If you're thinking about boosting your TV's audio with a five-star soundbar, now is the time to strike.

For just £899 at Amazon, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus has dropped to the lowest price we've ever seen it.

Usefully small but with a spacious and grand sound, it's one of the best soundbars on the market right now, and we're happy to recommend it, especially at this stellar price.

Save £400 Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus: was £1,299 now £899 at Amazon The Ambeo Soundbar Plus is the middle model in Sennheiser's Dolby Atmos range, but this smaller soundbar still packs a serious punch. And, right now, with a £400 saving, it's a super competitive price. A wide soundfield, good musical ability and easy set-up can be yours this Prime Day, as long as you're signed up to Prime.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus may not be the brand's most premium soundbar, the Ambeo Soundbar Max, but it's also £1100 cheaper and usefully compact.

When we say "compact", though, we're not talking about the sound. It may measure up at 105cm long and just under 8cm in height, but in our full review, we said it: "still has a frankly astonishing ability to fill a room with sound despite its much smaller footprint".

Feature-wise, you have eARC via an HDMI 2.1 socket and two HDMI 2.0 inputs – but it's worth noting that the 2.0 certification of those two inputs means that the soundbar can't support 4K/120Hz gaming or VRR.

But, the Sennheiser's eARC connection does allow for Dolby Atmos playback in the high-quality True HD format, which is absolutely worth celebrating.

Plus, Bluetooth 5.0 and wi-fi alongside Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Google Chromecast make for an impressive wireless streaming set-up, which is easy to use thanks to the Sennheiser Smart Control app.

There's still a chance to grab this Prime Day deal, so bolster your TV sound for just £899 at Amazon and create a compact home cinema setup, for less.

