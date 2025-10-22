If you're looking to upgrade your home cinema with an absolute beast of a soundbar that can deliver room filling, immersive audio and fancy saving £600 in the process, we have a new deal to recommend.

Right now, you grab the five-star Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max for just £1599 at Richer Sounds.

Sure, it's not exactly cheap, but this is the best price we've ever seen the enormous Ambeo soundbar sell for and in our mind its performance justifies its price tag. Despite its age the bar continues to deliver a rich, natural sound and convincing surround effect that's hard to beat.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max is a giant bar, measuring in at 127cm wide and 14cm tall, so we'd strongly recommend checking you have enough space to accommodate it before purchasing. But if you do, you're in for a treat.

With such a gargantuan presence, comes an amazing sound offering, with oodles of bass and an immersive overall experience that led our expert testers to say it's "well worth the money and effort".

The only bar to beat it that is in the same class is the newer KEF XIO, which currently costs a lot more retailing for £1999 at most stores.

Packed with impressive drivers, channels and Dolby Atmos sound, we feel the Ambeo Max exemplifies the 'go big or go home' attitude across the brand's audio equipment.

Feature-wise, it boasts three HDMI 2.0 inputs and one HDMI 2.1 port marked ‘TV’, which supports eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) and that means it can handle Dolby Atmos in its lossless true HD format.

Alongside the HDMIs are an ethernet socket (wi-fi is also supported), USB (for updates only), optical input and a stereo RCA aux-in. There’s a subwoofer pre-out, too, should you feel the need to add a dedicated bass unit.

Plus, there's support for Bluetooth 4.2, Chromecast, Apple Airplay 2, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect all onboard, making almost limitless streaming opportunities.

But, what you might be really keen to hear about is how the Ambeo Soundbar Max sounds, and in our final verdict, we said: "In using bigger, higher-quality drivers, the Ambeo Soundbar can produce audio with natural tonality, cohesion and solidity, and the 3D audio processing is some of the best we've heard in a product of this type."

Originally priced at £2199, there's £600 off at Richer Sounds, and that's a lovely deal on a lovely soundbar.

Just remember our warning; it's a hefty unit that's not very flexible in placement, so measure up your space and make sure it fits before taking the plunge.

