Think fast! Sony's stunning five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar returns to its lowest-ever price

The five-star Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is one of the best soundbars around, and there’s good news. It’s now on sale for £999 – a significant £400 down from its £1399 RRP.

Currently on offer across multiple retailers including Amazon , Richer Sounds , Peter Tyson , Sevenoaks , and Currys , this matches the previous lowest price we tracked when the soundbar hit the same price point in February.

Having tested the Bravia Theatre Bar 9 in our dedicated listening rooms, we awarded it a five-star rating – positioning it among the finest Dolby Atmos soundbars available today.

The soundbar's technical prowess stems from its sophisticated 13-driver configuration. Four front-firing woofers – notably 1.7 times larger than those found in its predecessor, the HT-A7000 – work alongside three standard tweeters and two beam tweeters.

This arrangement is complemented by side-firing speakers on each end and two up-firing drivers, creating Sony's signature 360 Spatial Sound Mapping experience.

During our comprehensive testing, the Theatre Bar 9 demonstrated remarkable clarity and spatial organisation.

Music reproduction proved particularly impressive, with Tool's Invincible revealing the soundbar's ability to maintain crisp, clean delivery while affording each instrumental layer space to breathe.

The rhythmic precision and dynamic subtlety we experienced positioned it ahead of many competitors in its category.

As for film audio, the Bar 9 truly excels. Our Deadpool & Wolverine testing revealed exceptional clarity during action sequences, with every sword strike and impact rendered with appropriate weight and precision.

More significantly, our Unbroken Dolby Atmos assessment showcased what we described as "arguably the most Atmos-y delivery we've heard from a solo soundbar."

The soundbar's ability to project audio far beyond its physical boundaries – extending sound to the ceiling and well into the room – represents an impressive achievement in single-unit Atmos implementation.

(Image credit: Future)

While it can't match full surround systems for rear-channel immersion, the Bar 9 still delivers impressive directional audio that creates a convincing three-dimensional soundstage.

Beyond audio performance, Sony has addressed several practical considerations with the Theatre Bar 9 too. The design represents a significant improvement over the HT-A7000, featuring rounded corners and fabric covering that creates a more discreet, refined appearance.

The inclusion of adjustable spacers also allows it to play nice with various TV stand configurations.

Connectivity includes one HDMI 2.1 input with 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, plus eARC output. Wireless options encompass Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth 5.2, though Tidal Connect remains absent.

At £999, the Bravia Theatre Bar 9 represents exceptional value for a five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar. Matching the lowest price we have previously recorded, this is a great opportunity for those considering an upgrade to their built-in TV speakers.

