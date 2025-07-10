Sony’s entry-level Dolby Atmos soundbar drops to its lowest ever price on Prime Day
A solid offering for those who want to upgrade their TV’s built-in speakers
It's Day 3 of Amazon Prime Day and there are still deals to be found.
Take the Sony HT-A3000 soundbar, down to £379 from its £599 RRP on Amazon – a substantial £220 saving that makes this Dolby Atmos soundbar much more accessible to budget-conscious buyers.
This Prime-exclusive deal beats the soundbar's previous low of £391 from June, making it the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon.
The Sony HT-A3000 is the entry-level model in Sony's HT-A Dolby Atmos soundbar range, using virtualisation technology to create spatial audio without upward-firing drivers. It's a solid mid-range option that delivers decent dynamics and Sony's signature detailed sound, earning a four-star rating when we tested it. But it's now even better value.
The HT-A3000 sat as the entry point to Sony's HT-A soundbar range when it launched in 2023, below the Award-winning HT-A7000 and mid-range HT-A5000.
While it lacks the upward-firing drivers of its pricier siblings, Sony compensates with clever virtualisation technology – S-Force PRO for surround effects and Vertical Sound Engine for overhead sound placement.
The 3.1-channel configuration houses three front-firing drivers plus a dedicated subwoofer in a substantial 95cm chassis.
Our testing found it delivers decent dynamics and room-filling presence, particularly effective during action sequences where the built-in subwoofer provides genuine weight to explosions and engine roars.
Connectivity covers the essentials with HDMI eARC, optical, and USB inputs, plus Wi-Fi enabling Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Chromecast streaming.
There's comprehensive format support too, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Sony's own 360 Reality Audio for compatible streaming services.
The soundbar's performance characteristics align with Sony's house sound – detailed and well-balanced, if occasionally lacking the broad soundstage of premium competitors.
Build quality feels solid with the familiar Sony aesthetic – smooth black plastic with subtle copper accents and a helpful front display showing input status.
While it can't quite match the Atmos performance of the similarly-priced Sonos Beam (Gen 2), the A3000 handles the fundamentals well enough to represent a meaningful upgrade over TV speakers.
The combination of decent detail reproduction, solid tonal balance, and Sony's processing technologies, makes it a competent choice for those wanting Dolby Atmos without stretching to premium pricing.
