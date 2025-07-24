Built-in TV speakers remain one of the most consistent disappointments in home entertainment. And that’s precisely why we have a curated list of the best soundbars available.

On that list, incidentally, is the Sony HT-SF150 – an exceptionally affordable solution that offers superb bang for your buck. Better yet, it’s now just £99 on Amazon , down from its usual £150 RRP.

While this doesn't quite match the £89 low we briefly saw during Prime Day a few weeks ago, it’s still an excellent opportunity for those who missed that small window to secure one of the best budget soundbars available.

The HT-SF150's enduring appeal stems from its ability to deliver solid, reliable performance improvements that directly address the most common TV audio shortcomings.

The result is a 2.0 system comprising two wide-spaced speaker pairs – each featuring a tweeter and mid/bass race-track driver – supported by rear bass reflex ports.

In our comprehensive testing, the immediate transformation from typical TV speakers proves striking. Streaming demanding content like Unbroken reveals its ability to create tangible breadth in the soundstage, with explosions carrying threatening weight that few televisions can replicate.

The Cinema mode's S-Force Front Surround processing also adds acoustic spaciousness that, while no replacement for genuine surround sound, provides a convincingly enhanced viewing experience.

Dialogue clarity is good, too. While TV speakers often struggle to maintain vocal clarity during complex audio scenes, the HT-SF150's dedicated drivers ensure conversations remain comprehensible, even when enhancement modes aren't activated.

The soundbar's three preset modes – Standard, Cinema, and Music – alongside Auto detection, provide sufficient versatility for typical usage scenarios as well.

Cinema mode particularly impresses with its mid-range presence boost and low-frequency weight enhancement, creating the dynamic sense of scale that transforms routine viewing into more engaging experiences.

(Image credit: Future)

Connectivity remains refreshingly straightforward, with HDMI ARC taking precedence alongside optical input supporting Dolby Digital and LPCM 2ch formats.

USB and Bluetooth 4.2 expand source options, though streaming capabilities remain absent – a reasonable compromise at this price point.

The inclusion of multiplex broadcast audio splitting is also an unexpected but welcome bonus, unlocking language selection flexibility that exceeds expectations.

More recent testing reinforces the HT-SF150's competitive positioning. Direct comparison against the Sky Glass Gen 2 's integrated audio system – itself superior to most television speakers – demonstrated the Sony's clear superiority across frequency ranges and dynamic capability.

Naturally, there are some limitations. Musical performance reveals the constraints of timing precision and low-frequency dynamics, but this is a reasonable trade-off given the price and entertainment performance on offer.

While not quite the cheapest it’s ever been, at £99 the HT-SF150 remains a cracking deal for anyone looking to upgrade their TV’s paltry built-in speakers, without blowing their budget.

