Sennheiser's five-star soundbar is a good price – but this Samsung system deal is even better

For £50 less, you can get five-star wireless surrounds and a subwoofer

Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you’re currently on the search for a Dolby Atmos soundbar deal then you're in the right place. We've got not one, but two deals to tell you about – and while they're both great discounts, one is most certainly better.

For starters, you can secure the five-star Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus for just £999 at Amazon. That's £300 off for a wide soundfield and good musical ability. Excellent deal, right? Sure and we'd recommend it – usually.

But there's a Samsung Award-winning soundbar system that comes in at £50 less. You heard us – a subwoofer and rear speakers for wireless surround sound at a cheaper price point. It's the Samsung Q990D 11.4 soundbar system, to be precise, and it's just £949 at Amazon right now. That's a whopping £750 saving and the lowest price we've ever seen for this superb set.

Samsung Q990D was £1699 now £949 at Amazon (save £750)

Samsung Q990D was £1699 now £949 at Amazon (save £750)
The Samsung Q990D is the finest soundbar system we've tested and reviewed. In fact, we gave it a mega five-stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 to make sure we're really hitting home how excellent it is. And for just £949, you can pick up the set for the best price we've ever seen.

View Deal

Don't get us wrong, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is an excellent deal. And in usual circumstances, it's the one we'd be recommending. The smaller soundbar really packs a punch and we praised it for being a very talented Dolby Atmos entry that is currently a mega £300 off. But we just can't let it shine as brightly as it usually would when the Samsung Q990D soundbar system comes with more audio goodness - for less.

When we first reviewed the Samsung Q990D, we were immediately impressed by the offering of a complete Dolby Atmos sound system in a box. And that was when it was £1699. Yet, here we are, telling you that you can get the entire five-star set for just £949 at Amazon. Recommending this then feels like a little bit of a no brainer.

Our testers praised it by saying, “It's a hugely compelling package overall, and while it’s certainly not cheap, it is good value compared with alternative systems that offer similar specs and features. If you want something approaching ‘proper’ Atmos sound without buying an AV amplifier and 12 individual speakers, it has to be on your shortlist.”

For £1699 we said it was good value – for £949, we'll probably let out a little excited squeal.

