Quick! This flexible Dolby Atmos soundbar system has crashed to its lowest ever price

If you're on the hunt for a soundbar system, you will likely have come across some of the big-hitting brands such as Sonos or Sony. But cast your net a little wider, and you may catch a model from a slightly lesser-known brand that will still get you a great audio performance.

Enter the JBL Bar 1300 – a versatile soundbar system with lots to love. What's more, it is now available at a brilliant discount. You can get the JBL model for £649 at Peter Tyson, chopping £650 off its original price. That's the lowest price we have seen the bar drop to.

JBL Bar 1300 was £1299 now £649 at Peter Tyson (save £650)

This JBL scored four stars in our review last year. With detachable rear speakers, a wireless subwoofer and 15 audio channels, it's a versatile, highly capable beast that serves as a one-stop-shop for all your home audio needs.

Read our JBL Bar 1300 review

One of the JBL Bar 1300's biggest draws is its unique design. It has two detachable speakers that can either stay attached to the 'bar, or be taken off and placed around the room to act as satellites. They can even work as standalone Bluetooth speakers, playing back whatever's on your phone.

They have rechargeable batteries, so you don't need to run power cables to them, and there's a wireless subwoofer too for adding some low-end grunt.

The detachable speakers feature the same type of drivers as the main 'bar, providing uniformity of sound. JBL's Multibeam tech is onboard, alongside Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to create virtual surround sound.

We were also impressed by the soundbar's audio performance when we heard it in our test room. Dialogue is clear and direct, with none of the flatness inherent to some soundbars.

The JBL is also able to deliver a reasonable sense of horizontal width and space, though we do note in our review: "Its lack of height compared to some rivals might also bother those who are desperate to hear those trademark Atmos effects such as planes flying overhead."

High frequencies are handled admirably, as are textures and incidental sounds. It's worth noting that once you crank it up loud, a little abrasiveness starts to creep in, which makes the dialogue less clearly intelligible.

The sub integrates with the soundbar well, with no unpleasant separation between low-mid and bass frequencies, though it could sound a little more precise.

While it didn't quite reach five-star glory, the JBL Bar 1300 is a great choice for those on the hunt for a flexible, wide-sounding Dolby Atmos bar. And, at this stunning discount at Peter Tyson, it's even more tempting.

