Great news for those looking to upgrade from their built-in TV speakers – Amazon has dropped the price of the LG S70TY Dolby Atmos soundbar (complete with wireless sub) to just £249, down from its recent price of £278.

While this current drop may look like a modest saving, it's the lowest price we've seen on this soundbar, and it's a substantial 58% discount from the original £599 asking price. Winner.

LG S70TY
LG S70TY: was £278 now £249 at Amazon

While it doesn't quite hit the heights of the very best in class, the LG S70TY is a nicely balanced package that is easy to use and sounds good.

View Deal

Need more convincing? The soundbar earned four stars in our comprehensive LG S70TY review, where we praised its full-bodied, powerful sound and impressive sense of spaciousness. It handles movie soundtracks particularly well too, with dialogue remaining clear and centred even during action-packed scenes.

It’s set up in a 3.1.3-channel configuration, which includes dedicated upward-firing speakers to deliver a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience.

The included wireless subwoofer also adds a substantial low-end punch without requiring additional cables cluttering your living room.

Connectivity is well-catered for too, with HDMI eARC, optical and USB ports, while wireless options include Bluetooth for easy streaming from your mobile devices.

It also supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz and works with LG's Sound Station app for additional customisation options.

For anyone still relying on their TV's built-in speakers, this represents a substantial upgrade at a price that's significantly more accessible than its original RRP.

If you’re after something that packs more of a punch (and are willing to part with some extra cash), check out the full list of the best soundbars we've tested.

