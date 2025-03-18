Great news for those looking to upgrade from their built-in TV speakers – Amazon has dropped the price of the LG S70TY Dolby Atmos soundbar (complete with wireless sub) to just £249, down from its recent price of £278.

While this current drop may look like a modest saving, it's the lowest price we've seen on this soundbar, and it's a substantial 58% discount from the original £599 asking price. Winner.

LG S70TY: was £278 now £249 at Amazon While it doesn't quite hit the heights of the very best in class, the LG S70TY is a nicely balanced package that is easy to use and sounds good.

Need more convincing? The soundbar earned four stars in our comprehensive LG S70TY review , where we praised its full-bodied, powerful sound and impressive sense of spaciousness. It handles movie soundtracks particularly well too, with dialogue remaining clear and centred even during action-packed scenes.

It’s set up in a 3.1.3-channel configuration, which includes dedicated upward-firing speakers to deliver a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience.

The included wireless subwoofer also adds a substantial low-end punch without requiring additional cables cluttering your living room.

Connectivity is well-catered for too, with HDMI eARC, optical and USB ports, while wireless options include Bluetooth for easy streaming from your mobile devices.

It also supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz and works with LG's Sound Station app for additional customisation options.

For anyone still relying on their TV's built-in speakers, this represents a substantial upgrade at a price that's significantly more accessible than its original RRP.

If you’re after something that packs more of a punch (and are willing to part with some extra cash), check out the full list of the best soundbars we've tested.

