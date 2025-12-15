On the hunt for an affordable soundbar? Well, you won't do far wrong with this excellent, room-filling option from Sony – and it's just hit its lowest-ever price.

For just £344 at Amazon, the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 actually beats out what it dropped to during Black Friday, making for a £155 saving.

While it didn't quite reach a five-star score in our full review, due to lacking the subtlety and detail of the best soundbars on the market, it's still a Dolby Atmos soundbar package that crams in much more than most mid-range 'bars.

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 follows the 'bigger is better' philosophy, boasting a 95cm-wide soundbar and a 7.7kg wireless subwoofer – both weightier and less budget-looking than the subwoofers that are usually included in relatively affordable soundbar systems.

It's worth mentioning though that if you're looking for something smaller and a little bit cheaper, then the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a competitive offering, just £335 at Richer Sounds.

If you're looking for a substantial piece of kit though, this one should fit the bill. From this, you get a 3.1.2-channel system that packs five of Sony’s X-Balanced drivers, including dedicated up-firing speakers. These have an oval shape that Sony says reproduces a fuller range of frequencies than standard circular drivers while reducing distortion.

And fortunately, despite being a hefty system, it's a doddle to set up. All you have to do is pop the two units wherever you want them, connect your TV to the soundbar (you’ll likely use the HDMI eARC port but optical is also available), power everything up, open the Bravia Connect app and, once any necessary updates have been applied, you're ready for the simple set-up process.

In the app, which is the best way to control your soundbar and see what it's up to, you can also choose between different Sony, Dolby and DTS processing for the soundfield. We find Sony’s, which is enabled by default, to be the best here.

Sonically, the 0 setting that the subwoofer is set to by default is too high and makes the bass incredibly loud, hence the four-star review, but with tweaking, we found that -3 on the bass volume scale was preferred, though still weightier and with more depth than a sub-less rival like the Beam.

Thankfully, there's a lot that the Theatre Bar 6 does well, and in our full review we said: "Most notably, the scale, spaciousness and Atmos-ness of the delivery are exceptional for a soundbar system at this price."

And now you can grab it for less, £155 less in fact, dropping to its lowest-ever price of just £344 at Amazon.

