Looking for a What Hi-Fi? Awards soundbar winner? Look no further than the five-star Samsung HW-Q990F.

This five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar system launched at £1699, but you won't need to spend anywhere near that to pick it up now.

For a limited time, you can pick up the HW-Q990F for just £699 at Richer Sounds. That's an astonishing £1000 discount and, quite frankly, a seriously outrageous deal.

Now, to be totally transparent, getting that price does involve claiming cashback from Samsung (full T&Cs here). The price you pay upfront is £1099, but once you have bought the system, you can then place a £400 cashback claim directly with Samsung.

Assuming you're comfortable with cashback deals, this is one soundbar offer that is not to be missed.

Cashback deal Save £1,000 Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,699 now £699 at Richer Sounds If you like the idea of crisp and engaging sound alongside a whole new level of bass performance, then the HW-Q990F from Samsung is a must-have. We rated it so highly that we gave it a full five stars. Right now, you can get it for a record-low price of £699 but only by claiming £400 cashback from Samsung. You'll pay £1099 upfront, then put in a cashback claim for £400 with Samsung. T&Cs here.

Image 1 of 2 Get £400 cashback via redemption from Samsung when you buy this soundbar. (Image credit: Richer Sounds) Get £400 cashback via redemption from Samsung when you buy this soundbar. (Image credit: Richer Sounds)

So what exactly do we like about the Q990F?

For starters, it retains everything great about its predecessor, the Q990D, such as its clear, dynamic and detailed sound.

It also delivers a convincing surround-sound effect, with excellent tonal balance and consistency between the bar and surround speakers, and height effects are very well presented.

The big improvement for this new package is the redesigned subwoofer. It's much smaller than the old model, with dual 8-inch drivers that act in a force-cancelling arrangement.

This 300W sub pumps out surprisingly meaty and deep bass with excellent tonal variety and reduced distortion, which makes the system more engaging and cinematic as a result.

The system also carries a very well-stocked feature set, with DTS:X support, HDMI 2.1 passthrough (with full 4K/120Hz gaming and Dolby Vision support), and countless sound modes, including SpaceFit Pro, which adapts the sound to best suit your room and speaker placement.

For only £699 at Richer Sounds (after a successful cashback claim), you'll be the proud owner of a five-star system that is a sure-fire way to bring true cinematic sound into your home.

MORE:

Check out our guide to the best soundbars

Great TV deals to be had at Richer Sounds

Sevenoaks Sound & Vision is home to some home cinema bargains right now