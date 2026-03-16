The Hisense PL2 is an Award-winning ultra short throw projector, and right now it can be yours for £1139 at Sevenoaks. That's a massive £860 saving on the price we reviewed it at when we gave it five stars less than a year ago.

Despite previously dropping to £959 during Black Friday sales, this was a very rare discount, and there are no expectations that it'll drop that low again for a while.

Sound is a little lacking, but it more than makes up for it with a balanced picture and solid dark detail. And if sound is an issue, one of the best soundbars will complete your package.

Save 43% Hisense PL2: was £1,999 now £1,139 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision A five-star ultra short throw projector that is capable of providing a massive 150-inch screen experience with excellent features and a balanced picture to boot. Previously on sale at £959 during Black Friday, this discount might not be as big, but the £1139 price tag is still a stonking good deal for the What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

The Hisense PL2 is the direct successor to the Hisense PL1, and it entered the market with a flourish, bagging five stars and taking the Award-winning crown from its predecessor. Make no mistake, this is one of the best projectors we've tested this year.

As an ultra short throw projector, it delivers large pictures even when sat right up close to a screen or wall, meaning you can save some serious space by adding this to your home cinema instead of a massive TV.

And it's thanks to a serious spec upgrade that the PL2 really shines. Visually similar in build to the PL1, it breaks the mould by projecting a much larger 80-150-inch picture as opposed to the PL1's 120 inches.

Plus, Hisense raised maximum brightness to 2700 ANSI lumens (from PL1's 2100 lumens), allowing it to operate in more challenging, brightly lit conditions.

It's also packed out with two HDMI 2.1 inputs (one with eARC), as well as a basic HDMI 2.0 input plus ethernet, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 sockets. For gamers, it's worth noting that 4K/120Hz is not supported, but it can handle 1080p/120Hz, meaning you can sacrifice a little resolution for responsiveness.

Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG are all supported. And another welcome addition is HDR10+, which is a variant of HDR10 that optimises the projector brightness and colour settings at a frame-by-frame level.

Running on Hisense's VIDAAA U7 software, it's got solid app support too, with Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV all readily available.

Visually, there's a little tweaking to do, with our expert testers opting for Filmmaker mode with motion and noise reduction settings at the lowest, dynamic tone mapping on and the Warm 2 colour profile for the best results. But overall, it's another marked improvement on the PL1.

And when it comes to sound, the PL2's built-in 15W sound system is fairly impressive but far from perfect. This led our experts to say, "This makes it a good performer by UST built-in speaker standards, but nowhere near good enough for proper movie watching. If you want the best results, budget for a separate speaker system if you don’t already have one."

At its launch price of £1999, we already considered this projector to offer huge value for money. However, at just £1139 at Sevenoaks, this becomes one of the best-value home cinema deals so far this year.

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Read our full Hisense PL2 review

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