If you don't like limiting your cinema experiences to just one room of your house, the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is one of the best projectors to go for.

And right now, you can snap it up for just £399 at Amazon, which is only a little more than the record-low price we saw it fall to before Christmas.

It's equally at home in a cinema room, on the kitchen table, at a friend's house, or even out in the garden. So, if you're looking for a portable projector with a fantastic picture, we suggest taking a look at this limited-time deal.

The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is a projector that'll give you a fuss-free set-up – and that's down to the fact it's entirely self-contained, meaning you get your built-in battery, speakers and Wi-Fi all in one place.

And as portable projectors go, the picture you get from the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is impressive. It's sharp and detailed, with convincing colours and generally decent black levels, thanks in part to the LED-lit DLP with a claimed peak brightness of 400 ANSI Lumens.

But, while its maximum picture size is a massive 150 inches, we did find that this full size lost some of its brightness during testing. Instead, we opted for an image size of between 70 and 90 inches to get us the best balance of brightness and scale.

Still, we said, "The Mars 3 Air's pictures comfortably outgun those of most portable rivals in pretty much every department."

Sonically, the Mars 3 Air has built-in speakers that we praised for bucking the usual trend of portable projectors suffering on sound. Instead, our expert testers said the Mars 3 Air's 2 x 8W speaker set-up is "surprisingly good".

In an ideal world, the Mars 3 Air's sound would push a bit louder, and its bass would join the rest of the soundstage in escaping fairly freely from the projector's bodywork. We conceded that these were "fairly small complaints that don't stop the Mars 3 Air from being a surprisingly satisfying all-in-one AV solution".

And its portability and convenience are the main reasons we voted the Mars 3 Air as the best wireless pick of all the outdoor projectors we've tested. Helped along by the fact there's a built-in Google TV operating system that's packed with all the popular video streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney+, so you can easily watch your favourite shows and movies.

Not forgetting the provision for external sources with a single HDMI port, a USB port and integrated Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Chromecast support to make it easy to cast content from a phone or laptop.

One important feature of a truly portable projector, though, is its battery life. And for the Mars 3 Air, you're looking at 2.5 hours of mains-free movie playback (depending on how bright you set your picture and how loud you run your speakers).

So, if you're looking for a projector that's affordable, compact, feature-packed and just about bright enough to be used outside, look no further than the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air for just £399 at Amazon.

