Hurry! One of our favourite wireless outdoor projectors is now over £100 off

One of our best outdoor projectors is sporting a seriously excellent price right now – perfect for summer movie nights in the garden.

For just £430 at Amazon, you can pick up the ultra-portable Anker Nebular Mars 3 Air for the best price we've ever seen.

This tiddly all-in-one, battery-powered projector is our top pick for wireless watching, thanks to its easy set up, punchy picture and sound quality, and attractive build.

And with this deal that knocks £120 off the full price, we are even happier to recommend it.

Save £120 Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air: was £550 now £430 at Amazon The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is an excellent portable projector that's entirely self-contained. That means you've got battery, speakers and wi-fi all onboard and with no extra kit to lug about, you can move it inside and outside your home with ease. As far as sound and visuals go, it's pretty impressive for the price and while we called it affordable before, it's even better value now with £120 off.

The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is proof that sometimes a little can go a long way. So, while the Mars 3 Air may only have a 1080p resolution, it's still more than capable of delivering a reasonably impressive big picture.

Its maximum picture size is a massive 150 inches, but we find that this full size loses some of its brightness. We found that an image size of between 70 and 90 inches gives us the best balance of brightness and scale.

In our review, we were really impressed by how sharp and detailed everything looks. That's, in part, thanks to the LED-lit DLP with a claimed peak brightness of 400 ANSI Lumens. There is exceptionally deft handling (by portable projector standards) of subtle colour tone shifts, while it is more than capable of revealing subtle shading in dark scenes, especially with HDR sources.

For sound, the Mars 3 Air has built-in speakers that we said were "pretty potent ones by portable projector standards, actually, in that they're capable of delivering Dolby Audio with 2 x 8W of power".

What's even more impressive about the Mars 3 Air is its portability. And what it sacrifices by not being hard-wired, it makes up for in fuss-free, easy-to-set-up movie/TV nights.

It has a built-in Google TV operating system that's packed with all the popular video streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney+. It also has an HDMI input, a USB port and Bluetooth for connecting other sources.

One important feature of a truly portable projector is its battery life. And for the Mars 3 Air, you're looking at 2.5 hours of mains-free movie playback (depending on how bright you set your picture and how loud you run your speakers).

In our verdict, we said: "While not perfect, Anker's Mars 3 Air does a really good job of treading the line between portability and convenience on the one hand, and surprisingly good picture and sound quality on the other".

And right now, it's an epic £120 off at Amazon. But hurry if you want this mobile movie marvel, as it won't stick around at that price forever.

