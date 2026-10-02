Hurry! One of our favourite projectors of the year is £930 off in an early Prime Day discount – but there's limited stock

It's not Prime Day – or 'Prime Big Deal Days' – until Tuesday, but, as always, there's plenty of early discounts around.

One that caught our eye, however, was the AWOL Vision Aetherion Max, a five-star projector that has sneaked right to the top of our favourite ultra short throw (UST) projector list.

It's now £2569 at Amazon, which amounts to a rather generous £930 discount.

You'll have to be quick, though, as only a certain number of units are available at this price. At the time of writing, 20 per cent have already been claimed, so you might want to move fast to secure this top UST projector.

The AWOL Vision Aetherion Max may not be cheap by UST projector standards, but we think the performance more than makes up for this.

"The Aetherion Max’s picture quality isn’t just a big improvement over the already more than decent LTV-3500 that marks our only previous interaction with an AWOL Vision projector; it’s actually arguably the best picture quality we’ve ever seen from any UST projector," our AWOL Vision Aetherion Max review reads.

"What really tips the Aetherion Max into outstanding territory is how well its picture charms hold up in a dark room setting. Colours look even more vibrant, and brightness for both full-screen and peak highlight image elements looks fantastically intense."

The projector is wonderfully bright and contrast-rich even in ambient light, making it also practical for daytime use.

Its HDR Standard mode also somehow manages to deliver some of the deepest, most convincing blacks we’ve seen from any 3000-nit or brighter projector, all of which adds up to an endlessly watchable and immersive experience.

The Aetherion Max’s front-mounted speakers are also far better than those built into most projectors. They're loud enough to create a cinematic presence even in large rooms, and maintain impressive amounts of detail even at maximum volume.

The feature set is also impressive – there's a claimed 3300 lumens of brightness and an image size of up to 200 inches. There's also support for all four current HDR standards, including the premium HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats.

There are also three HDMI ports that support VRR and reach a whopping 240Hz with Full HD (but not 4K) sources, so gamers are well catered for.

We're sure you've noticed the futuristic design, of which we are big fans. The remote control is also neatly designed, and AWOL Vision also sells its own 100- and 120-inch motorised floor-rising screens to go with your projector.

If you've got the funds but not the space, then the AWOL Vision Aetherion Max might well be for you. It's our favourite UST projector yet and can now be snapped up with a whopping £930 off at Amazon if you're quick enough.

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