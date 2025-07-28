If you're looking for a portable projector that offers something a little different, Samsung's The Freestyle is a wonderful pick.

It boasts a cute but practical design while offering bright, sharp, colourful picture quality, which led us to say in our review: "The Freestyle can be a surprisingly joyous device to live with and own".

And it can now be yours for just £349 at Amazon.

That isn't the lowest we've seen it drop to, with it having hit £329 during Prime Day, but it's still a great discount from the original £999 price tag.

Save £650 Samsung The Freestyle: was £999 now £349 at Amazon Samsung's portable projector, The Freestyle, will take you from indoors to outdoors with ease. It boasts bright, sharp pictures and impressive auto keystone/focus. Additional features in the 2nd Gen model include the Samsung Gaming Hub and the ability to combine two projectors to create a larger, 21:9 image. A perfect purchase for warm summer nights in the garden.

The Freestyle's cute but practical design is wonderfully minimalist, and its impressive auto keystone and auto focus systems will project a fantastic picture for home cinema fans to enjoy.

While we've only given a full review to the first-gen model, the 2nd Gen is very similar, but with the inclusion of the Samsung Gaming Hub and the ability to pair up two projectors to create a larger, 21:9 image.

It carries built-in wi-fi, as well as a fully fledged smart Tizen-based system, complete with a comprehensive suite of video streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, Apple TV+, and the catch-up services for all the big terrestrial broadcasters.

The Freestyle has a native 1080p resolution that projects bright, sharp and colourful images, whilst also supporting HDR playback in the HDR10 and HLG flavours.

And if you want no cables at all, you can purchase an optional battery pack to make moving the projector from room to room and indoors to outdoors even easier.

In our full review, we said: "If you're prepared to show it the sort of love it needs, The Freestyle has the potential to be your home's new best friend. Right up until the point where you end up squabbling over whose turn it is to use it, anyway".

But you certainly won't find yourself squabbling over the price, thanks to the spectacular saving making this quirky projector just £349 at Amazon.

