Big screen, big savings: £410 off Xgimi’s swanky 4K projector on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has brought the Xgimi Horizon Ultra 4K projector down to £1149 from its £1559 RRP on Amazon – a solid £410 saving that makes this leather-clad projector much more tempting.

While this isn't the absolute lowest price we've seen (it hit £1239 in June), it's still a hefty discount for anyone who missed that earlier deal.

Xgimi Horizon Ultra: was £1,559 now £1,149 at Amazon The Xgimi Horizon Ultra is one of the growing number of “home cinema in a box” home projectors doing the rounds. It is also one of the highest scoring units in its class that we have reviewed, earning a solid 4 star rating when we tested it.

What makes this projector stand out is Xgimi's bold design choices. Instead of the usual flat box, you get a near-cubic unit, wrapped in leather with a distinctive Misty Gold finish.

It is clearly designed to blend into your living room rather than dominate it, though whether you'll love or hate the aesthetic is entirely subjective.

The real innovation, though lies in Xgimi's Dual Light system, which combines laser and LED lighting.

This hybrid approach covers more than 95 per cent of the DCI P3 colour spectrum, while pumping out 2300 lumens of brightness in the process.

Our review found the colour response genuinely impressive, with much bolder, richer saturations than most projectors at this price point.

The brightness claim feels conservative too – real-world performance often exceeds the quoted specifications, delivering images with striking intensity and excellent detail.

The trade-off comes with black levels, which can look greyed over and slightly milky in darker scenes. But it does mean the Horizon Ultra performs better with some ambient light rather than in completely darkened rooms – which actually suits its living room aspirations perfectly.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

You get proper 4K resolution via DLP's XPR technology, plus Dolby Vision support alongside standard HDR formats.

It also handles screen sizes from 40 to 200 inches, with motorised zoom and automatic keystone correction making setup refreshingly straightforward.

The built-in Harman Kardon speakers provide decent sound that projects away from the unit itself, creating a more immersive experience than most built-in solutions.

While the Android TV platform can be patchy (Netflix support was broken for us during testing), the optimised apps such as Prime Video and Disney+ work well with the projector's capabilities.

In short, if you are after a projector that doesn't look like typical AV kit while delivering impressive results, this Prime Day deal is definitely worth considering.

