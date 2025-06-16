It was already cheap, but now this 55-inch TCL TV is discounted by over £200

Thanks to a new deal at Argos, you can now pick up one of the best cheap TVs for only £418. It's the 55-inch TCL C745K, and given that it launched last year at £629, this is an absolute steal.

At this discounted price, you'd be forgiven for thinking that you'll be sacrificing quality, but when we got our hands on it for a full review, we said it redefines 'bang for your buck'. Don't hang around though; this is a clearance sale, which means they won't last for long.

TCL 55C745K: was £629 now £418 at Argos The TCL 55C745K is a four-star TV that screams, "buy me". Sure, it's not quite the premium spec of some of its siblings, but when you consider what you'll pay for it with this spicy deal, you're getting a hell of a bargain in terms of picture and sound performance. Plus, there's good contrast and colour, and it's lovely for gaming on.

Yes, it's a step down from its more premium sibling, the C845K, but it's also a darn sight cheaper. It doesn't have Mini LED lighting, but it does have a full array backlight with local dimming, Quantum Dot colours and eye-catching gaming features. That's a lot on offer for the price you pay.

Feature-wise, the C745K supports Dolby Vision HDR alongside the basic HDR10 and HLG systems, and, quite surprisingly, it also supports the HDR10+ system.

And for gamers, there's support for 120Hz refresh rates, as well as VRR (including the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro format), Dolby Vision gaming complete with a proper fast-reacting Dolby Vision game mode, and a dedicated game home screen.

All this led us to say in the full review: "Its features, picture quality and sound performance are all comfortably above par for its price point, and we can’t think of any other TV in the same price ballpark currently that can double up so effectively as a gaming monitor."

So, for a decent saving on an already impressively cheap TV, you shouldn't look any further than here. But hurry, this is a clearance sale, so they won't last forever.

