In case you hadn't noticed, here at What Hi-Fi? we're rather big fans of home cinema sound systems. We are also big, big fans of a good Christmas film at this time of year.

So what better idea than to put the two together? We can't think of a better way to spread Christmas cheer than to hear our favourite festive flicks blasted out in pitch-perfect Dolby Atmos.

Perhaps you got a brand new Dolby Atmos soundbar for Christmas? Maybe you want to show off your surround sound system at your family gathering? Whatever sound system you're rocking, we've got a list of the best scenes to give your speaker setup a workout, as well as get you in the festive mood.

Christmas films are not often known for their AV qualities (you won't find any Channel 5 offerings here), but we have found a few gems that have both seasonal schmaltz and superb sound. So without further ado, on with the list.

Die Hard – "Shoot the Glass"

We're not going to go on about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas film (spoiler alert: it absolutely is), but hopefully we can all agree that the 1988 classic is an amazing way to test your sound system.

As an action movie, there are many great sonic scenes to pick from, including that rooftop explosion for some LFE heft.

But we're going to go with the iconic scene where Alan Rickman's Hans Gruber orders his henchman to shoot the glass. Cue rear-channel gunfire, high-frequency glass shattering and Rickman's iconic line uttered loud and clear.

Watch Die Hard on Amazon Prime Video

Buy Die Hard 4K Blu-ray from Amazon

The Nightmare Before Christmas – What's This?

What's this? A list about the best-sounding Christmas scenes? Then we couldn't possibly leave out The Nightmare Before Christmas, the iconic gothic musical produced by – but not actually directed by – Tim Burton.

We can happily recommend the whole film as a way to test your sound system, but if we had to narrow it down, we'd suggest one of the early songs. What’s This? is a wonderfully perky song that will have you bopping up and down whether it's Christmas or Halloween, and it will also test your system's precision, dynamics and ability to express detail.

Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas on Amazon Prime Video

Buy The Nightmare Before Christmas 4K Blu-ray from Amazon

The Polar Express – Ice Lake Crossing

The film's then-groundbreaking CGI and attempts at hyper-realism may still be controversial, but luckily there's no such debate over the audio. The Polar Express itself offers several sounds to test your system, whether it's a high-pitched whistle, the chug of the engine or a burst of hot steam.

For a classic demo scene, however, head to the ice-lake crossing. While stretching the laws of physics, the scene does feature wonderful sound design from Skywalker Sound.

Pinpoint the loud, precise scraping of metal against ice as the train skids from right to left and back again. Listen to a masterclass in low-end rumble in the train's rhythmic, heavy chuff-chuff. And be even more bowled over, considering this is an animated film with sounds made from scratch. The detail and dynamic range are phenomenal!

Watch The Polar Express on Amazon Prime Video

Buy The Polar Express 4K Blu-ray from Amazon

Klaus – Chase Scene

A Santa Claus origin story from the co-creator of Despicable Me? That might make your eyes roll, but Klaus proved to be a rather heartwarming tale that was nominated for the Best Animated Feature Oscar.

The real gift here might be a traditionally animated 2D film, which itself was complemented by some stellar sound. Take the chase scene where Jesper and Klaus try to save the toys – it's a great test of directionality as sleighs, hooks and presents are sent flying in all directions. Given how much is going on here – creaking sleighs, screaming characters, a jaunty score and an awful lot of thuds into the snow – it's also a great test of balance and to ensure dialogue is crisp and audible.

Watch Klaus on Netflix

Home Alone – Booby Trap Finale

Home Alone may not be known as an AV powerhouse, but we'll take any excuse we can get to watch this bona fide Christmas classic.

Plus the iconic booby-trap scene in the finale provides just enough action to allow your speakers to flex. Whether it's shattering glass, BB gun shots or a screaming wet bandit, this borderline torture scene offers plenty of high-frequency detail, while the frequent pans from room to room are great for directional cues. With a good sound system, dialogue and the iconic John Williams score should also be crystal clear among the chaos.

Watch Home Alone on Amazon Prime Video

Buy Home Alone 4K Blu-ray from Amazon

Elf – Finale

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

We couldn't agree more, and to maximise Christmas cheer you should make sure to watch this movie with a five-star soundbar or surround system. It's admittedly not a usual test room go-to, but Elf is so beloved and one of the few modern films to achieve Christmas classic status, so we thought it was worth a mention.

While we're tempted by Buddy's now iconic montage of his arrival in New York City, it's the finale that gives the sound the biggest workout as Santa desperately tries to outrun the Central Park Rangers. You'll get some impressive surround action from the galloping horses and Santa's wayward sleigh engine, while your system will also be balancing Christmas carolling, sleigh bells and a surprisingly moving score from John Debney – could it get much more Christmassy?

Watch Elf on Amazon Prime Video

Buy Elf 4K Blu-ray from Amazon Prime Video

Gremlins – Kitchen Attack

Christmas films aren't all about festive cheer – and the more horror-tinged flicks offer an alternate way to test your sound system. A prime example is the kitchen attack scene and its build-up in the 1984 comedy horror Gremlins, which turns a fully decorated suburban house into the stuff of nightmares.

The sound does most of the heavy lifting in the early part of this scene, which is largely silent other than the now-ominous playback of Do You Hear What I Hear (look out for the retro turntable). We then hear the gremlins before we see them, giving an excellent opportunity to test directionality. Try listening with your eyes closed if you dare…

This all, of course, builds up to the attack, with blenders, flying crockery and, um, exploding gremlins giving your system some action to work with. Merry Christmas indeed...

Watch Gremlins on Amazon Prime Video

Buy Gremlins 4K Blu-ray from Amazon

Krampus

For those who like some seasonal scares, Christmas horror movies have more reason than most to invest in good sound. One of the better examples is Krampus, a surprisingly effective 2015 horror based on the titular figure from Austro-Bavarian folklore.

Given that the full form of the Krampus entity is hidden in darkness most of the time, the sound does most of the heavy lifting for the scares. A great example of this is when Krampus arrives for Omi, with lightning, smashing Christmas decorations and that ominous rasping breathing filling the soundstage. It will certainly give your system a break from Christmas songs...

Watch Krampus on Amazon Prime Video

Buy Krampus 4K Blu-ray from Amazon

