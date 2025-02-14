Amazon Prime Video just launched its latest update for Apple TV – and it has got some neat features

The latest version of the Amazon Prime Video app is now on Apple TV devices with a bunch of key upgrades to deliver “an improved streaming experience”. It will be available on all Apple TV devices globally, including the original Apple TV HD and the latest iteration of the Apple TV 4K.

Amazon says the app features new touchpad gestures, faster scrolling, and a more advanced search function. The latter means that the app will use predictive text – much like how your phone does – to theoretically help you find results faster. It also lets you use Siri remote to search with your voice. To get a faster scrolling experience, there is also the option to use the remote to move through shows with a single action.

You can also swipe in any direction on the Apple TV remote to navigate screens, and swiping forward or backwards will scroll the video playback while watching something. The app has inherited Apple’s suite of accessibility features such as VoiceOver, Hover Text and Bold Text.

Amazon also said there have been sound effects added to give the app “an even more cinematic experience.” We don’t know what those will actually be, but we are really hoping it means a lightsaber swing effect.

If you have an Apple TV device, you just need to open the Prime Video app and ensure automatic updates are enabled in your device settings.

