This five-star Naim wireless speaker sounds as good as it looks – it’s now plunged to its lowest-ever price
An early Black Friday deal that you don’t want to miss
Looking for a top of the range all-in-one music system? The Naim Mu-so 2 is one of the best to ever pass through our test rooms. The combination of a superb-sounding speaker and a modern wireless streamer, it’s got all the features you’d want from a one-box system of this kind.
And now, you can get a cool £100 off this fully-featured wireless speaker. Pick it up for £799 at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks or Peter Tyson and enjoy a great saving with this early Black Friday deal.
While the Naim Mu-so 2 may not be the cheapest wireless speaker on the market, it justifies its considerable outlay. We thought it was remarkable at its £1299 testing price, so its current £799 price tag represents great value on an excellent bit of kit. It really does look as good as it sounds – and it sounds amazing!<p><strong>Deal also available at <a href="https://sevenoakssoundandvision.pxf.io/c/221109/2903710/34070?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk%2Fp-45428-naim-mu-so-2nd-generation-wireless-speaker.aspx" target="_blank"><strong>Sevenoaks<strong> and <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l3NS7I/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fpetertyson.co.uk%2Fnaim-mu-so-2nd-generation-wireless-music-system" target="_blank"><strong>Peter Tyson<strong>.
Equipped with Naim’s comprehensive streaming platform, the Mu-so 2 features UPnP streaming of hi-resolution audio up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM. Stream directly over your network from Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, internet radio, and even Google Chromecast, while offline streaming is possible via Bluetooth.
USB, optical and 3.5mm inputs allow for connection to another source such as a CD player; it even doubles up as a TV soundbar thanks to an HDMI ARC output.
The Mu-so 2 has had its drivers updated from the previous generation: the bass unit has been equipped with a longer voice coil and larger magnet to reduce distortion, while a better-damped surround has been added to the midrange to improve its phase with the cone.
These improvements have paid dividends. During testing, we noted “a calibre of sound that’s more next level than incremental”. The richness of the original Mu-so is still there, but in terms of detail, dynamics and rhythmic dexterity, this iteration is far superior.
While this model has been around for a few years now, the Naim Mu-so 2 remains a tempting premium proposition, especially at this lowest-ever price. If you’re on the hunt for an all-in-one wireless speaker system, grab it for £799 at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks or Peter Tyson.
