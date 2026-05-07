This classy portable smart speaker is one of our favourites – and it's just crashed to an unbelievable price

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is one of the best smart speakers we've tested. And as an added perk, it also looks fairly swish, so much so that we think it's worth paying a little extra for the privilege of owning such a refined little smart speaker for people who value aesthetics as well as sound quality.

Only right now, you don't have to. The Beosound A1 has dropped to just £179 at Peter Tyson. While that's not quite the lowest we've ever seen it, dropping to £169 in December, it's still an excellent saving.

And while the Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) is now on the market, it'll cost you a fair chunk more and it doesn't have Alexa integration. Yes, it's currently sporting its own deal, down to just £219 at Peter Tyson, but we'd still recommend the five-star 2nd Gen, especially at this price.

The five-star Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is the kind of speaker you'd be happy to show off to your friends. And it's not just effortlessly stylish, it's also got a lot more to offer.

With tough competition on the market for small portable speakers, from JBL to Tribit, B&O offers something a little different, prioritising luxury, style and a bit of personality from its electronics.

Sure, it's not the newest model with the 3rd Gen now available, but we also gave it five-stars over the 3rd Gen's four.

In fact, the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is something of a Jack-of-all-trades, master of many. Sonically, the well-made, hugely attractive unit offers a pleasingly comfortable yet authoritative performance you could easily listen to all day.

This led our expert testers to say in their full review: “Bang & Olufsen has succeeded in maintaining its trademark sound profile in this diminutive and affordable proposition – no small feat considering Bluetooth speakers of this size and price can easily come off heavy through the mids and harsh in the treble in an effort to offer volume and clout.”

And not only is the Beosound A1 one of the weightiest and most refined little speakers we have heard, it also has some decent specifications.

As well as Bluetooth 5.1 with AAC, there is support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive codec, giving high-quality streaming along with a three-microphone array for clear voice-assistant operation and hands-free calls.

Throw in an impressive 18-hour battery life, stretching to 48 hours when listened to at more conservative volumes, and finish it off with a convenient strap for ease of transport and you've got yourself a rather lovely primarily portable unit.

So, if you're after a Bluetooth speaker that's easy to use, has the bonus of Alexa, sounds great, and has a classy, well made design, the Beosound A1 is a great pick, especially at just £179 at Peter Tyson.

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Read our full B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) review

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