The Sony LinkBuds Speaker is at a first-time discount, but are there better alternatives out there?

The Sony LinkBuds Speaker is £15 off at Amazon. Before you rush to over to the world's most popular online marketplace and toss one into your digital basket, heed this warning: this might not be the best Bluetooth speaker deal out there.

Conversely, it may well be the ideal speaker for you. The point is, a few decent rivals are knocking around the LinkBuds Speaker's rather reasonable price tag, so it's best to know your onions before you dive in headfirst and make a decision you could end up regretting.

The best Sony LinkBuds speaker deal

Sony LinkBuds Speaker was £140 now £125 (save £15)

This is one of the first discounts we've discovered for the eminently capable Sony LinkBuds Speaker. It's a recommendable product, no doubt, offering the sort of reliability and general quality you'd expect from Sony. £15 off is tempting, but are there finer alternatives out there?

Lowest price on black finish

The Sony LinkBuds Speaker is a nice little unit. A compact rectangle built to a solid standard and with a dependable IPX4 waterproof rating, it's a hardy little object that can handle the basic threats of drizzle and light splashes.

Feature-wise, things are even better. The speaker is designed to work with Sony's LinkBuds line of products, including the Sony LinkBuds Fit and the Sony LinkBuds Open wireless earbuds, offering auto-switching between its family members alongside 25 hours of battery life, voice call capabilities and access to the comprehensive Sony app.

Is this the best-sounding speaker at this level? Where the Sony excels is with voices and midrange detail which, when complemented by the speaker's balanced character, make for a pleasing prospect. As we'll see, however, the JBL Flip 6 is a sparkier, more musical alternative...

The obvious alternative: JBL Flip 6

Five stars JBL Flip 6 was £130 now £89 at Amazon (save £41)

This isn't quite the best JBL Flip 6 deal we've ever seen, but it's still a cracker. With top-notch sound and a durable waterproof build designed to withstand life's mishaps and challenges, it's truly worth your time and money. Don't miss out!

The JBL Flip 6 is the best Bluetooth speaker you can find at this price. If you're not bothered about being integrated into the odd little LinkBuds ecosystem and you don't need a Sony speaker, this is the place to start. A Flip 7 is on its way, but for now, the Flip 6 is the best-sounding, best-made and best overall example of its type that we can think of.

Ok, so its 12-hour battery life lags behind the Sony, but that IP67 rating and impressive durability are exactly what you want from a portable unit. Plus, it's our sonic front-runner thanks to its beautifully layered, comprehensive and deeply musical sound. A top pick that we'll be sad to see the back of when it's finally replaced.

The wildcard: Beats Pill

Beats Pill was £149 now £99 at the EE Store (save £50)

The Beats Pill is a stellar effort from a brand that seems to be enjoying something of a welcome resurgence. It's a four-star proposition at full price, but after having dropped back to £99, it's still great value for a very likeable speaker.

Ok, this one's a bit of a wildcard, so why would you go for the Beats Pill instead of the Sony LinkBuds Spekaer or the JBL Flip 6?

Firstly, that's a major discount of £50, dropping the Beats Pill to roughly the same price as the JBL despite the fact that it's a newer model that started life at a costlier £150 mark.

Second, it goes big on features, outshining the JBL with its 24-hour battery life, IP67 waterproof rating, compatibility with Android and iOS devices, stereo pairing capabilities and an Amplify Mode for when you need a bit more oomph to your music.

Last, it's a Beats product, and for some people, that's all that matters. There's still a sense of cultural cache with the resurrected Pill, not to mention a healthy dose of nostalgia, that many will find hard to resist. LeBron James likes it, after all...

In conclusion

For us, the JBL Flip 6 is the pick of the bunch here. There are areas in which it's beatable, particularly concerning its rather average battery life, but its combination of durability and sonic superiority make it our top pick. The Sony LinkBuds speaker has its four-star charms, as does the Beats Pill, but it isn't quite in the same musical league as the JBL. If sound matters, the Flip is still our top pick at a great price.

