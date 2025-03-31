JBL Flip 6 dips below £80 for the first time this year
A £50 saving on this five-star speaker
We called it. Now that our JBL Flip 7 review is live, the Flip 6 is dropping in price. It is currently available for £79 at Amazon – not quite its lowest price ever, but still its best price so far this year.
That's a £50 discount. But hurry – this deal is likely to disappear at midnight when the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale ends.
JBL Flip 6 best deal this year
The JBL Flip 6 earned five stars for its top-notch sound and durable waterproof build designed to withstand life's mishaps and challenges. It's truly worth your time and money. You'll get the best price on the red and blue finishes. Five stars
The JBL Flip 6 has long been one of our favourite portable Bluetooth speakers.
Despite its compact, burrito-sized form factor, it manages to cram in some seriously impressive audio technology.
The latest iteration boasts Bluetooth 5.1 for improved connectivity, along with a reworked driver configuration that includes a separate tweeter powered by a dedicated 10-watt amplifier.
In our JBL Flip 6 review, we praised the speaker for its improved clarity and sonic precision compared with its predecessor.
The separate tweeter really makes its presence felt, delivering a cleaner and more emotive performance that sounds more spacious and open than the previous model.
Bass lovers will be pleased to know that, despite its diminutive size, the Flip 6 delivers a surprisingly punchy low-end performance, serving up a well-balanced, entertaining sound across all frequencies.
It's not just about sound quality. The Flip 6 is built to withstand the rigours of outdoor use, boasting a dust- and waterproof IP67 rating.
This means you can take it to the beach, out by the pool or on a hiking trip without worrying about damage from sand, splashes, or even brief submersion.
For those who like to fine-tune their audio, the JBL Portable app also serves up a three-band equaliser, allowing you to tweak the bass, mid, and treble to your liking.
And with its 12-hour battery life, the Flip 6 is ready to keep the party going all day long.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your portable audio game or searching for the perfect gift for a music-loving friend, this Amazon deal on the JBL Flip 6 is worth your attention.
