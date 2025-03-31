We called it. Now that our JBL Flip 7 review is live, the Flip 6 is dropping in price. It is currently available for £79 at Amazon – not quite its lowest price ever, but still its best price so far this year.

That's a £50 discount. But hurry – this deal is likely to disappear at midnight when the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale ends.

JBL Flip 6 best deal this year

The JBL Flip 6 has long been one of our favourite portable Bluetooth speakers.

Despite its compact, burrito-sized form factor, it manages to cram in some seriously impressive audio technology.

The latest iteration boasts Bluetooth 5.1 for improved connectivity, along with a reworked driver configuration that includes a separate tweeter powered by a dedicated 10-watt amplifier.

In our JBL Flip 6 review, we praised the speaker for its improved clarity and sonic precision compared with its predecessor.

The separate tweeter really makes its presence felt, delivering a cleaner and more emotive performance that sounds more spacious and open than the previous model.

Bass lovers will be pleased to know that, despite its diminutive size, the Flip 6 delivers a surprisingly punchy low-end performance, serving up a well-balanced, entertaining sound across all frequencies.

It's not just about sound quality. The Flip 6 is built to withstand the rigours of outdoor use, boasting a dust- and waterproof IP67 rating.

This means you can take it to the beach, out by the pool or on a hiking trip without worrying about damage from sand, splashes, or even brief submersion.

For those who like to fine-tune their audio, the JBL Portable app also serves up a three-band equaliser, allowing you to tweak the bass, mid, and treble to your liking.

And with its 12-hour battery life, the Flip 6 is ready to keep the party going all day long.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your portable audio game or searching for the perfect gift for a music-loving friend, this Amazon deal on the JBL Flip 6 is worth your attention.

