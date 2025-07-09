Hurry! The Sonos Era 100 has dropped to its lowest ever price this Prime Day

Atop our best wireless speakers buying guide you'll find the five-star Sonos Era 100, but what you won't often find is a discount on this impressive model.

Fortunately, for Prime Day, there's a deal to be grabbed and it's the best we've ever seen.

For just £170 at Amazon, this premium oval-shaped speaker can be yours for the lowest ever price. And what you'll get in exchange is solid sound alongside a vast feature set.

Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £170 at Amazon The Sonos Era 100 is our favourite wireless speaker packing in an astonishing amount of streaming and playback features alongside enjoyable sound. And this Prime Day is the perfect time to buy if you've been shopping around, as the Era 100 drops to the lowest price we've ever seen it – though only in White.

The five-star Sonos Era 100 holds the top spot in the best wireless speakers guide for a reason. During our checks, while not quite as room filling as the larger Era 300, for size it delivers a surprisingly big, open sound with crisp and clear levels of detail.

So much so, that when we first got our hands on it, we were immediately impressed by how much of a step up in performance and features it offers on its predecessor, the Sonos One.

Put it up against its biggest rival, the Apple HomePod 2, right now with this Prime Day deal and it's £120 cheaper.

Feature-wise, you can stream wirelessly to the Era 100 via the easy-to-use Sonos S2 app, Apple AirPlay 2, or Spotify Connect. Plus, there's Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and support for the standard AAC and SBC codecs.

And you can even link two Era 100s together as a stereo pair, or take it one step further and transform the Era 100 as surround rear speakers alongside the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), Arc, or Ray soundbars.

In our full review, we said: "Those already part of the Sonos ecosystem will find the new Era 100 speaker difficult to resist, while those new to Sonos will find it a charming entry to a capable and feature-rich wireless speaker experience with plenty of extra goodies to play with."

It's a stunning all-rounder that would normally cost you £249, but for Prime Day, Amazon have dropped that down to the lowest price we've ever seen – just £170.

It's not a product that get discounted often, so hurry, before it sells out (which, at time of writing, it already has in Black).

