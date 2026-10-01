This punchy KEF subwoofer is part of an Award-winning system – and now it's 25% off

After serious home cinema sound?

Then you want a serious subwoofer. The KEF Kube 12 MIE requires ample space, but it rewards you with a truly cinematic performance.

And the best part? The Kube 12 MIE is currently on sale. The superb sub can now be picked up for £599 at Peter Tyson – that's a 25 per cent discount.

You also get a Fell Audio 3-metre subwoofer cable included absolutely free!

We've not reviewed the KEF Kube 12 MIE independently, but we have tested it as part of the Award-winning KEF Q Concerto Meta 5.1 speaker system.

In case you couldn't tell from the five-star rating and Award, we are big fans of that system, including how it handles bass.

"The explosion towards the start of this sequence is delivered with a hefty dose of low-end punch, and the subwoofer delivers its gut-punch of low end while remaining in total control," our KEF Q Concerto Meta 5.1 speaker system review reads.

"There’s no flabby or waffly bass here, and while the Bowers & Wilkins 606/607 S3’s subwoofer is a touch more tuneful, the KEF Kube 12 MIE delivers a powerful and dynamic low-end kick."

It's hardly surprising – this is a 12-inch front-firing subwoofer powered by 300W of Class D amplification.

It's housed in a sealed cabinet design, which offers greater placement flexibility. It even has a room-position EQ switch on the rear to adjust the sound depending on whether you place the subwoofer in a corner, out in the room, or in a wall alcove or cabinet.

As we've alluded to above, the Kube 12 MIE's size is a tad unwieldy at 41 x 39 x 41cm (hwd) and with a weight of 18.6kg. This won't suit all setups, but the talented sub is well worth it if you have the space.

The KEF Kube 12 MIE is controlled, dynamic and punchy. If you need a subwoofer to underpin your system with a dose of weighty bass, the Kube 12 MIE is an excellent choice with 25 per cent off at Peter Tyson.

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best surround sound systems

As well as the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

And read our full Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package review