Sony XBA-2iP review

Best in-ears £120-£200, Awards 2012. Great upgrade for iPhone users, for calls and music alike Tested at £130

Best in-ears £120-£200, Awards 2012. Great upgrade for iPhone users, for calls and music alike

For

  • Open, airy sound
  • excellent detail
  • well-defined bass
  • top-notch timing

Against

  • Nothing at this price

Sony’s been grabbing headlines for its TVs, Blu-ray players and home cinema amps over the past few months. But what about its headphones?

The XBAs come from the company’s mid to upmarket Prestige earbuds. You can also buy a vanilla pair without the inline gubbins (the XBA-2) for around £20 less.

Sony XBA-2iP

Sound quality is great. Spin Santigold’s The Keepers in 320kbps and they sound tuneful and exciting. Agility and precision is up there with the very best at this price, and the spacious delivery allows for plenty of detail all the way up the frequency range.

We can’t fault these buds – even call quality is good. Well worth a listen.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product SeriesXBA
Product TypeEarset
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberXBA2IP.CE7
Product NameSony XBA-2iP
Product ModelXBA-2iP

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response4 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance12 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response24 kHz

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • XBA-2iP Prestige In-Ear Headphones
  • Silicone Earbuds (4 x Sizes)
  • Carrying Case
  • Noise Isolation Earbuds (3 x Size)
  • Cord Adjuster
  • Clip

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorIn-ear
Weight Approximate6 g

Microphone

Microphone DesignOn-cable
Microphone TechnologyElectret