Sony KDL-40NX703 review

Wireless is nice, but the picture performance can be bettered Tested at £1000.00

Our Verdict

Wireless is nice, but the picture performance can be bettered for the money

For

  • Built-in wireless works well
  • slick menu system
  • detailed pictures
  • good movement

Against

  • Not the final word in subtlety

Having a TV that can offer to stream good quality, video and music content over the internet is all well and good. But, if your TV doesn't sit near to an internet router, accessing this content can be quite tricky.

One option is to buy a wireless dongle; but some TVs will work only with a manufacturer's own dongle – and they can cost upwards of £50. A neater option would be to buy a TV with built-in wireless connectivity. That's where this TV comes in.

This screen comes from Sony's Network range. It uses an edge-lit LED backlight and features Sony's Bravia Engine 3 picture processor and other picture enhancing technologies such as Motionflow 100Hz.

Two of the four HDMI inputs are tucked into a recess at the back, so plugging in less-flexible cables is more of a challenge, but wall mounting is easier.

The chunky remote is quite long, but the buttons are quick to respond and the blue backlight makes it easy to use in a darkened room.

Wireless connectivity is convenient
Setting up a wireless connection is straightforward. With the Xross Media Bar interface, you can track down your router and hook up in a couple of button clicks.

Having this wireless connectivity is a convenient touch, but it counts for little if picture quality isn't up to scratch. And the '40NX703 has its strengths and weaknesses.

In isolation, the set produces a pleasing picture. Images from the Freeview HD tuner are as stable and well-defined as you'd hope for. A few edge-lit TVs we've seen have suffered from a worryingly uneven backlight, but our sample showed no such issues – black levels remained consistently deep and rich.

Yet the very best screens at this price can deliver extra detail, and whiter whites. The colour balance isn't up to the standard of TVs in other Sony ranges, with skintones appearing a touch unnatural.

Sound quality is decent for the money. The built-in speakers don't sound thin, but they could sound more open and dynamic.

If you need a TV with wireless connection, the '40NX703 carries out the task very well. But, if top-drawer picture performance is your main priority then there are other TVs in other Sony ranges that fit this brief better.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesNX703
Product LineBRAVIA
Product NameSony KDL-40NX703
Product ModelKDL-40NX703
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberKDL40NX703

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand29 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate22.60 kg
Width with Stand99.4 cm
Weight Approximate19.20 kg
Height with Stand66.9 cm
Width99.4 cm
VESA Mount Standard300 x 300
Depth6.4 cm
Height63.5 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions63.5 cm (H): 99.4 cm (W): 6.4 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesPicture in Picture
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Internet AccessYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size101.6 cm (40")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption190 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption81 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG2)
Video Signal StandardHD Ready
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • BRAVIA KDL-40NX703 LED-LCD TV
  • AC Cable
  • Operating Instructions
  • Table-Top Stand
  • Remote Commander